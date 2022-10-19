Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Let's be honest: You can't have a conversation about the best vibrators and the best sex toys in general without talking about anal toys, too. People of all genders enjoy the intensity and novel sensation of anal play, including penetration, which has opened up a tremendous market of anal dildos and, of course, anal vibrators.

"All anuses have a huge amount of nerve endings concentrated in that area," says Dr. Zhana Vrangalova, a professor of Human Sexuality at NYU and sexpert for sexual wellness brand LELO, "which when stimulated can feel good to people."

Indeed, it's perfectly normal to be curious and/or enthusiastic about anal stimulation. However, because the rectum is physiologically different from the vagina in a number of ways, its' important to properly educate oneself and prepare before delving into this new world of pleasure.

"When it comes to anal stimulation, it’s always important to only use vibrators specifically designed for anal stimulation," says Shamyra Howard, an AASECT-certified sex therapist. "Anal vibrators will always have a flared base to prevent them from getting lost in the anus." Unlike the vagina, the rectum essentially behaves like a vacuum, so if your toys don't have flared bases, the rectum could suck them up into the body.

Furthermore, the rectum does not self-lubricate in the way that the vagina does, so it's important to use lube when inserting a finger, penis, or toy into the rectum. And remember: Start slow! If you're new to anal penetration and are looking to experiment with toys in particular, Dr. Vrangalova recommends starting small, like an anal plug. Plus, she adds, "If people want to start with something even smaller, they can find a set of vibrating anal beads, or vibrating anal butt plugs. "

Finally, remember to always clean your sex toys after each use, and to never use a toy on your clitoris or vagina after inserting it into your rectum. "Most anal vibrators can be cleaned with antibacterial soap and warm water," Dr. Vrangalova explains. "Make sure you wash it thoroughly. Then let it air dry and put it in a clean Ziplock bag. You can also use a sex toy cleaner." Her favorite, she says is this one (opens in new tab).

Once you know the ropes about fun (and safe) anal stimulation, it's time to do some vibrator shopping. Scroll on to check out the best anal vibrators across the web, from anal beads to beginners' butt plugs to double- and triple-stimulating toys. No matter your experience level, gender, or preference, there's something here for everyone.

The Best Anal Vibrators

An Anal Vibrator for Beginners (opens in new tab) Rocks Off Teazer Petite Sensations Beginner's Vibrating Butt Plug $27 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) $26.99 (opens in new tab) at Lovehoney US (opens in new tab) "For anal stimulation, you can’t go wrong with a vibrating butt plug," says Howard. "Like all vibrators, these also have varying intensities and levels." She recommends this butt plug for beginners in particular.

An Anal Vibrator for the Experienced (opens in new tab) Lovehoney High Roller Remote Control Rotating Prostate Massager $80 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) "This remote prostate toy creates full body sensations with its bulbous shape and circular stroking motion," says Dr. O'Reilly, who says this option is perfect "for advanced users." She explains, "The internal portion is silky smooth while the external base is textured for pressure and massage against the perineum. "

An Anal Vibrator with a Universal Fit (opens in new tab) Lelo Billy 2 $116 at Amazon (opens in new tab) "My favorite anal vibrator for beginners is LELO's Billy 2," says Dr. Vrangalova, "because it's small enough to fit almost any anus/rectum."

An Anal Vibrator for Solo Play (opens in new tab) Lelo Loki Wave $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Dr. Vrangalova says that the Loki Wave is ideal "for the more experienced folks," but she also points out that its long handle makes it ideal for solo play. Gone are the days of having to struggle to reach behind oneself to find just the right spot.

A Simple Anal Vibrator (opens in new tab) Adam & Eve My 1st Surge Vibrating Butt Plug $40 at Adam & Eve (opens in new tab) This is ideal for the beginner and/or the no-nonsense pleasure seeker. This butt plug eschews all the fancy bells and whistles of more complicated sextech, and instead incorporates only three simple settings: low, medium, and high vibration. Beginners love it, but, based on reviews, it's also a huge hit among the more experienced, who say that the high setting truly packs a punch.

A Triple Stimulation Anal Vibrator (opens in new tab) Adorime 3 in 1 G-Spot Rabbit Anal Dildo Vibrator $37 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Customers really love this vibrator, with people calling it a "great value" and "impressive." One especially enthusiastic user called it the best toy they'd ever used in their life, saying that it provides strong stimulation to all three erogenous, to very intense results.

A Suction Cup Anal Vibrator (opens in new tab) Jesbena Prostate Massager Anal Vibrator with Strong Suction Cup $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This anal vibrator boasts ten vibration modes and four "wriggle modes," making for a fantastically customizable experience. Plus, multiple reviewers note that the suction cup on this product is very strong and sturdy, making it the perfect option for those who enjoy riding their toys during solo play.

A Budget-Friendly Anal VIbrator (opens in new tab) CalExotics California Exotic Novelties Colt Power Drill Balls $11 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This anal beads are ideal for people looking to start slow, because you can gradually insert the toy one bead at a time. Plus, for those who love the intense friction of anal stimulation, these balls are ribbed. Multiple reviewers call this one of their favorite toys, with one saying that it's the best set of anal beads they've ever used.

A One-Of-A-Kind Anal Vibrator (opens in new tab) Cute Little Fuckers Trinity Vibrator $90 at Babeland (opens in new tab) Customer love this vibrator, commenting that its detailing and bulbous shape feel great, particularly for the more experienced. They also of course, love the playful, decorative look of the product, but multiple reviewers note that you should take your time cleaning all of its crevices.

A Dual Penetration Anal Vibrator (opens in new tab) Adam & Eve Dual Pleasure Vibrator $30 at Adam & Eve (opens in new tab) If you enjoy both anal and g-spot penetration simultaneously, this is a great option for you. It's waterproof and compatible with both water- and silicone-based lubricants. It's perfect for solo play, but reviewers especially sing its praises for partner play.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Jess O'Reilly Sexologist, Author, Television Host, and Public Speaker Dr. O’Reilly is an award-winning sex and relationship expert. Through her company, Happier Couples Inc. (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab), she provides online and in-person relationship education to couples. She also works with corporate executives and business owners to help them form stronger professional relationships, and she has performed extensive research on making classroom-based sexual education more robust and accessible. In addition to working as an expert for Lovehoney, she is also featured on Global TV’s The Morning Show and PlayboyTV’s Swing, and co-hosts the Sex With Dr. Jess Podcast (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) with her partner, Brandon Ware (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab).

Shamyra Howard AASECT Certified Sex Therapist Shamyra Howard is an international award-winning sexologist, licensed clinical social worker, and AASECT certified sex therapist committed to helping people improve their relationship and intimate lives. She is also the founder of On the Green Couch, where she helps people overcome sexual obstacles, and has authored two books.