No matter how sexually experienced a person is, it's important to remember that everyone has been a beginner at some point. So whether you're masturbating, having sex, using a sex toy, or trying a new sex act for the first time, there's absolutely no reason to be ashamed. On the contrary, there are a number of sex toys made specifically for beginners that are easy to use, easy to clean, and that can help you understand and explore your preferences.

But how do you go about finding a sex toy if you've never shopped for one before? Rachel Wright, a licensed psychotherapist and sexpert for Zumio, breaks down the process of getting started into a few simple steps: "Number one," she begins, "start with lube. Lube is the best first sex toy because it enhances every sexual experience we have — whether that's with our hands, other body parts, or a toy." And if you've never bought or used lube before, check out our guide to the best lubes and how to use them.

"Then," continues Wright, "once you find a lube you like, think about the physical sensations you like and find a toy that can do them in a faster/longer/more intense/slightly different way than a human can."

She adds that you don't need to "reinvent the wheel" or push yourself to try something new and adventurous. "When you're first starting out looking for a sex toy, don't reinvent the wheel. Start with what you know you like! Sex toys are meant to do things humans can't — so think of what you like with a human and find a sex toy that mimics that." For instance, if you dislike penetration, you're probably better off with a bullet vibrator or wand vibrator than a dildo, g-spot vibrator, or rabbit vibrator. Meanwhile, if you know you like anal stimulation, an anal vibrator or anal toy in general (and a bottle of lube!) may be best for you. And if you've never been with another person sexually before, gently explore your body with your fingers and with the help of a lube that's right for you, and pay attention to what you like and what you fantasize about.

Finally, don't ever be ashamed of feeling aroused, wanting sex, or masturbating. Owning and using a sex toy isn't shameful. In fact, it's a powerful way of exercising your sexual agency and taking pleasure into your own hands (pun intended)!

"There is so much stigma and misinformation about sex toys out there," admits Wright. "Some people think that they're a replacement for another person (they are not), that they'll make your bits go numb (they do not), and that they're somehow bad or deviant for wanting to use one (you're not!). Sex toys are meant to enhance your pleasure — think of them as pleasure aids."

If you still have questions about what sex toys are and how to use them, check out our guides on every type of vibrator, how to use each type of vibrator, how to use a dildo, and our sexual wellness section in general. And read on for some of the best, easiest-to-use toys for beginners, whether you're looking to explore clitoral stimulation, penetration, anal play, kink, partner play, or beyond.

Best Beginner Toys for Clitoral Stimulation

Did you know that less than 20 percent of people with vaginas achieve orgasm from penetrative sex alone? This means that, for most, people, clitoral stimulation is absolutely essential. Below, the best expert- and reviewer-approved toys for exploring this highly sensitive part of the body

Best Mini Vibrator for Beginners (opens in new tab) Le Wand Petite Mini Rechargeable Massage Wand Vibrator $140 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) "If you haven't tried a sex toy before," says Wright, "a wand is a really good place to start, if you know you like a bit more broad vibration/stimulation. I like to recommend the LeWand Petite to newbies because its size isn't intimidating, they come in pretty colors and yet they can pack a punch." Best Discreet Vibrator for Beginners (opens in new tab) Luna Rechargeable Vibrator $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Several reviewers write that this wand vibrator is small, quiet, and discreet. One buyer adds that it's perfect for those who are new to sex toys, new to clitoral stimulation, or who are just plain sensitive "down there," pointing out that's it's effective without being too strong. Best Pinpointed Clitoral Vibrator for Beginners (opens in new tab) Zumio Clitoral Stimulator for Women $108 at Amazon (opens in new tab) "Zumio is a pleasure aid that's made for humans of all genders and ages — although it's focus is on making clitoral stimulation and vulva mapping easy, fun, and pleasurable," says Wright. "It's easy to use, doesn't look phallic, and feels incredible if you like pinpointed stimulation." Best Palm-Sized Vibrator for Beginners (opens in new tab) Dame Pom Flexible Vibrator $95 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Wright also recommends this vibrator, explaining, "Dame Products is a woman-founded sex tech / sexual wellness company that prioritizes ethics, well-made toys, and their community. They survey and make toys based off of customer need, which you can tell when you use them. Pom is a palm vibrator and wonderful for all genders, although designed to fit perfectly on a vulva."

Best Beginner Toys for Vaginal Penetration

Although, as previously mentioned, many people with vaginas need direct clitoral stimulation of some sort in order to achieve orgasm, many still enjoy and are even able to orgasm from penetration. Whether you're interested in g-spot vibrators, dildos, or life-like phallic replicas, scroll on for some of the best beginner penetrative toys available online right now.

Best Anal Toys for Beginners

Anal stimulation can be extremely pleasurable for both men and women. Frye-Nekrasova reminds us, though, that when experimenting with anal play, be sure to use lots of lube (the rectum, unlike the vagina, does not self-lubricate), start small, and always use a toy that is meant for anal stimulation. The rectum is a lot like a vacuum, and will suck up anything that doesn't have a flared base, which can result in serious injury. And finally, to avoid putting yourself at risk of an infection, clean your toys and never put something on your clitoris or into your vagina after it's been in your rectum!

Best Anal Plug for Beginners (opens in new tab) b-Vibe Snug Plug 1 Ultra-Comfortable 55-Gram Weighted Silicone Butt Plug $44 at Amazon (opens in new tab) "If you're new to anal play or want to try masturbating or using other sex toys with anal stimulation, bVibe is the place to start," Wright recommends. "They have a line called snug plugs, that are designed to be worn and help with anal training, as well as during other sexual activities. I recommend starting with the 1 or 2, depending on your experience level." Best Anal Kit for Beginners (opens in new tab) Calexotics Anal Training Kit $49 at Bboutique (opens in new tab) The three plugs in this kit increase in length and width so that, if you're a beginner, you can ease your way into anal play without worrying about hurting yourself. A number of reviewers say that this kit was perfect for their beginner levels, noting that the toys allowed them to comfortably explore. Best Customizable Anal Plug for Beginners (opens in new tab) Maude Cone (Small) $30 at Maude (opens in new tab) Reviewers are nuts about this anal toy, saying that it's the perfect size (it also comes in other larger sizes) and that its material is soft and comfortable. Plus, they say that its small and discreet enough to be traveled with! Best Beginner Toy for Temperature Play (opens in new tab) Njoy Pure Plug $70 at Babeland (opens in new tab) Butt plugs are always excellent options for those looking to start experimenting with anal stimulation, and this option by njoy ensures high-quality and longevity. Plus, it comes in three different sizes. Reviewers say that it feels great when heated up (to a body-safe temperature, of course) or cooled down in the fridge.

Best Beginner Sex Toys for Partner Play

Introducing sex toys into the bedroom with your partner can be a nerve-wracking experience, especially if it's a new practice for one or both of you. For detailed advice on how to broach the topic with your partner and find the best toy for you, check out our full guide on sex toys for partner play as well as our guide of vibrating panties. Otherwise, see below for some of the best and easiest to use toys to get started with, whether you're looking for a basic couples' vibrator, a remote toy, or you're interested in exploring kink.

For more, visit our Sexual Wellness section, where we unpack topics around consent, kink, sex toys, and more so you can have your safest and very best sexperiences yet.

Meet the Experts

Rachel Wright Licensed Psychotherapist and Sex Educator Rachel Wright is a licensed psychotherapist with a Master's Degree in clinical psychology. She has experience as an educator, speaker, mental health coach, and relationship expert. She has been featured in a number of periodicals, created the virtual workshop series What You Wish You Learned in School: Sex Ed, and has held group sessions and live shows around sex positivity and education. She is currently based in New York City and works as a sex expert for sexual wellness brand Zumio