As much as I love shopping in real life and getting to check out products firsthand before I commit, sometimes I know exactly what I want, and I know I want it delivered straight to me. This also goes for vibrators—the most popular sex toys of all time. Once I understood how to use each type of vibrator, I felt more comfortable shopping online, and soon realized that many of the best vibrators sold on the internet are available at Amazon. This includes remote vibrators, clitoral vibrators (like bullet, wand, and clitoral suction vibes), g-spot vibrators, anal vibrators, and rabbit vibrators. In short, no matter what your ideal vibe is, you can have it delivered straight to you (in two days! What a time to be alive!) without having to locate your nearest brick-and-mortar sex shop.

However, Amazon boasts an insane amount of products, and it's important to be discerning—particularly when buying a product that's intended to touch some of you and your partner's most sensitive body parts. Thus, we've consulted sexperts and sexologists and have combed through hundreds of products and reviews to bring you the very best vibrators on Amazon right now.

The Best Clitoral Vibrators on Amazon

Many women prefer clitoral stimulation over penetration, and there are a variety of vibrators on the market that cater to this preference. In fact, much new sex toy technology, such as suction and air pleasure, is made to stimulate the clitoris in particular. Below, some of the most innovative and highly recommended vibrators on Amazon for your best clitoral experience yet.

The Best G-Spot Vibrators on Amazon

While the existence of the G-spot remains a highly contested (mostly because mainstream science consistently fails to invest in research on female pleasure), it's undeniable that many people with vaginas enjoy the G-spot stimulation that comes with penetration. Therefore, there's a myriad of vibrators made for such internal use, and the selection caters to beginners, advanced users, and everyone in between.

The Best Dual Stimulation Vibrators on Amazon

When it comes to stimulating the clitoris and the G-spot, there's really no need to choose just one. Below, the best rabbit vibrators on Amazon for dual (and even triple!) stimulation that'll knock your sexual socks off.

(opens in new tab) Womanizer Duo $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For those who love the pleasure air technology of the original Womanizer but also enjoy g-spot stimulation, this vibrator is a dream come true. Personally, I especially enjoy its comfortable fit and adjustability—both of which can be hard to come by when shopping for dual-stimulating sex toys. (opens in new tab) CalExotics Jack Rabbit Signature Silicone Thrusting Rabbit $68 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Rowntree recommends this vibrator for those who are looking for a traditional rabbit vibrator experience, citing the fact that the rabbit became popular after Susan Colvin "brought the Jack Rabbit toy design to her newly formed company, CalExotics," in 1994. Nearly 30 years later, this toy remains highly-rated and wildly popular. (opens in new tab) Evolved Bunny Buddy Dual-Action Vibrator $50 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Stewart recommends this dual-stimulating vibrator for those who have "a small- to medium-sized clitoris" and who enjoy penetration, saying that the toy "uses the ears to maximize the stimulation of the clitoris." (opens in new tab) Adorime Rechargeable 3 in 1 Clit Anal Stimulating Dildo Massager with Quiet Dual Motors $36 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Why stop at dual pleasure when you can go for triple pleasure? If you love clitoral, g-spot, and anal stimulation, consider this top-rated option from Adorime. Several reviewers recommend it for those who are interested in partnered anal play, but it also works for solo masturbation. In fact, one user calls it, "the best toy I have ever used in my life."

The Best Anal Vibrators on Amazon

(opens in new tab) LELO Loki Wave Obsidian Black $164 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Dr. Zhana Vrangalova recommends this anal vibrator "for the more experienced folks." She adds that it works especially well for solo masturbation because of its long handle. (opens in new tab) B-Vibe Beginner Vibrating Butt Plug $100 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Shamyra Howard recommends this vibrator for those interested in anal stimulation, regardless of experience level, for its "varying intensities and levels." To be precise, this option features 15 vibrating patterns and 6 levels of intensity. (opens in new tab) YOSPOSS Vibrating Anal Beads Butt Plug $20 on Amazon (opens in new tab) This is the number one bestselling anal bead option on Amazon, and it's a bargain to boot! Verified customers say that they love how easy it is to use and clean as well as how many vibration settings it has (a whopping 13!). (opens in new tab) Collahelper G Spot Clitoral Anal Vibrator Sex Toy with 7 Vibration Modes Visit Site (opens in new tab) Another triple stimulation toy, this vibrator incorporates clitoral suction-style vibrations as well as a remote control, making for A+ hands-free or partner play. It also has a warming function that multiple reviewers say they love.

Meet the Experts

Marla Renee Stewart Sexologist, Intimacy Coach, and Sexpert for sexual wellness brand Lovers Marla Renee Stewart, MA is a professional sexologist and intimacy/relationship/sex coach. In addition to working as a speaker and author on these topics, she is also a sexpert for the sexual wellness brand Lovers ,owns a sexual education company called Velvet Lips, and is a faculty member at Clayton State University, where she teaches Sociology and Women’s and Gender Studies. Co-Founder of the Sex Down South Conference and a board member of both PARK Reproductive Justice NOW! and the Diverse Sexualities and Research Education Institute, Stewart is passionate about bringing together diverse voices in order to spread sexual education and liberation. You may also know Stewart from the media: She has been featured on over 60 podcasts and and television shows, making appearances on the likes of Netflix’s Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, VH1's Love & HipHop Atlanta, GPB's Personal Injury Court, and Oxygen's Bad Girls Club: Atlanta. In addition, she also sits on the Boards for SPARK Reproductive Justice NOW! and the Diverse Sexualities and Research Education Institute.

Angie Rowntree Founder & Director of ethical feminist porn site Sssh.com Canadian-born Angie Rowntree is an award-winning indie filmmaker who pivoted into ethical porn when she founded Sssh.com, a porn site that exclusively produces ethical, feminist material. The site has won numerous awards and is the longest running feminist porn site on the internet.

Dr. Zhana Vrangalova LELO Sexpert and NYU professor of Human Sexuality Originally from Macedonia, Dr. Zhana Vrangalova has always been interested in transcending traditionalism and cultural boundaries in order to foster better relationships and self-esteem. Now, in addition to teaching at NYU, she offers online courses to help people be their most authentic selves and engage in fulfilling relationships.

Shamyra Howard AASECT Certified Sex Therapist Shamyra Howard is an international award-winning sexologist, licensed clinical social worker, and AASECT certified sex therapist committed to helping people improve their relationship and intimate lives. She is also the founder of On the Green Couch, where she helps people overcome sexual obstacles, and has authored two books.