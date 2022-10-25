Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As much as I love shopping in real life and getting to check out products firsthand before I commit, sometimes I know exactly what I want, and I know I want it delivered straight to me. This also goes for vibrators—the most popular sex toys of all time. Once I understood how to use each type of vibrator, I felt more comfortable shopping online, and soon realized that many of the best vibrators sold on the internet are available at Amazon. This includes remote vibrators, clitoral vibrators (like bullet, wand, and clitoral suction vibes), g-spot vibrators, anal vibrators, and rabbit vibrators. In short, no matter what your ideal vibe is, you can have it delivered straight to you (in two days! What a time to be alive!) without having to locate your nearest brick-and-mortar sex shop.
However, Amazon boasts an insane amount of products, and it's important to be discerning—particularly when buying a product that's intended to touch some of you and your partner's most sensitive body parts. Thus, we've consulted sexperts and sexologists and have combed through hundreds of products and reviews to bring you the very best vibrators on Amazon right now.
The Best Clitoral Vibrators on Amazon
Many women prefer clitoral stimulation over penetration, and there are a variety of vibrators on the market that cater to this preference. In fact, much new sex toy technology, such as suction and air pleasure, is made to stimulate the clitoris in particular. Below, some of the most innovative and highly recommended vibrators on Amazon for your best clitoral experience yet.
This toy is great for people who enjoy being more active during masturbation (by thrusting, grinding, etc.) or for partner play. It's also a highly sensual toy, with one top reviewer calling it a "self care, after bath, R&B music, make love to yourself toy."
I'm obsessed with this vibrator. Not only does it get the job done, if need be, but it's also a fun, gorgeous piece of statement jewelry that's bound to start plenty of conversations. Rowntree agrees, adding that the toy "has a simple push-button that delivers four levels of fun, and the battery is fully rechargeable."
Rowntree recommends this toy for anyone interested in wand vibrators, citing it as the one that "started the wand phenomenon." In addition to the original full-sized model, this one also includes a mini wand that's ideal for travel and partner play.
The Best G-Spot Vibrators on Amazon
While the existence of the G-spot remains a highly contested (mostly because mainstream science consistently fails to invest in research on female pleasure), it's undeniable that many people with vaginas enjoy the G-spot stimulation that comes with penetration. Therefore, there's a myriad of vibrators made for such internal use, and the selection caters to beginners, advanced users, and everyone in between.
This is my personal go-to sex toy, and is responsible for changing my previously-held convictions that sex toys and vibrators "just didn't work for me." It has ten different settings, an impressive battery life, is completely waterproof, and unbelievably easy to clean.
"Need something to make you 'twist and shout'?" teases Rowntree. "The We-Vibe Rave throws your body a party unlike any other. With 10 unique settings and a luxurious silicone feel, you’ll also be happy to know Rave is rechargeable and app compatible too."
Frye-Nekrasova specifically recommends this for "advanced users," explaining that it's great for "hands-free stimulation and can be used during partner play," especially considering its mobile app-enabled capabilities.
I personally love this vibrator. It features controls that allow the user to adjust for "treble" and "bass," making for an incomparably customizable experience. Rowntree loves the product, too, praising its "broad surface area and ergonomic contours that make finding your G-spot―or any desired spot―into an earth-shattering, orgasmic excursion."
The Best Dual Stimulation Vibrators on Amazon
When it comes to stimulating the clitoris and the G-spot, there's really no need to choose just one. Below, the best rabbit vibrators on Amazon for dual (and even triple!) stimulation that'll knock your sexual socks off.
For those who love the pleasure air technology of the original Womanizer but also enjoy g-spot stimulation, this vibrator is a dream come true. Personally, I especially enjoy its comfortable fit and adjustability—both of which can be hard to come by when shopping for dual-stimulating sex toys.
Rowntree recommends this vibrator for those who are looking for a traditional rabbit vibrator experience, citing the fact that the rabbit became popular after Susan Colvin "brought the Jack Rabbit toy design to her newly formed company, CalExotics," in 1994. Nearly 30 years later, this toy remains highly-rated and wildly popular.
Stewart recommends this dual-stimulating vibrator for those who have "a small- to medium-sized clitoris" and who enjoy penetration, saying that the toy "uses the ears to maximize the stimulation of the clitoris."
Why stop at dual pleasure when you can go for triple pleasure? If you love clitoral, g-spot, and anal stimulation, consider this top-rated option from Adorime. Several reviewers recommend it for those who are interested in partnered anal play, but it also works for solo masturbation. In fact, one user calls it, "the best toy I have ever used in my life."
The Best Anal Vibrators on Amazon
Dr. Zhana Vrangalova recommends this anal vibrator "for the more experienced folks." She adds that it works especially well for solo masturbation because of its long handle.
Shamyra Howard recommends this vibrator for those interested in anal stimulation, regardless of experience level, for its "varying intensities and levels." To be precise, this option features 15 vibrating patterns and 6 levels of intensity.
This is the number one bestselling anal bead option on Amazon, and it's a bargain to boot! Verified customers say that they love how easy it is to use and clean as well as how many vibration settings it has (a whopping 13!).
Another triple stimulation toy, this vibrator incorporates clitoral suction-style vibrations as well as a remote control, making for A+ hands-free or partner play. It also has a warming function that multiple reviewers say they love.
Meet the Experts
Marla Renee Stewart, MA is a professional sexologist and intimacy/relationship/sex coach. In addition to working as a speaker and author on these topics, she is also a sexpert for the sexual wellness brand Lovers ,owns a sexual education company called Velvet Lips, and is a faculty member at Clayton State University, where she teaches Sociology and Women’s and Gender Studies. Co-Founder of the Sex Down South Conference and a board member of both PARK Reproductive Justice NOW! and the Diverse Sexualities and Research Education Institute, Stewart is passionate about bringing together diverse voices in order to spread sexual education and liberation.
You may also know Stewart from the media: She has been featured on over 60 podcasts and and television shows, making appearances on the likes of Netflix’s Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, VH1's Love & HipHop Atlanta, GPB's Personal Injury Court, and Oxygen's Bad Girls Club: Atlanta. In addition, she also sits on the Boards for SPARK Reproductive Justice NOW! and the Diverse Sexualities and Research Education Institute.
Canadian-born Angie Rowntree is an award-winning indie filmmaker who pivoted into ethical porn when she founded Sssh.com, a porn site that exclusively produces ethical, feminist material. The site has won numerous awards and is the longest running feminist porn site on the internet.
Originally from Macedonia, Dr. Zhana Vrangalova has always been interested in transcending traditionalism and cultural boundaries in order to foster better relationships and self-esteem. Now, in addition to teaching at NYU, she offers online courses to help people be their most authentic selves and engage in fulfilling relationships.
Shamyra Howard is an international award-winning sexologist, licensed clinical social worker, and AASECT certified sex therapist committed to helping people improve their relationship and intimate lives. She is also the founder of On the Green Couch, where she helps people overcome sexual obstacles, and has authored two books.
Javay Frye-Nekrasova, MEd, is a sex educator, pleasure professional, and sex expert for Lovehoney. Specializing in pleasure, communication, and sex toys, she is passionate about making comprehensive sex education accessible for all and is in the process of earning a PhD in Human Sexuality from the California Institute of Integral Studies. Her research focuses on sex work, porn, as well as the relationship between the media and society's understanding of sexuality. She also provides sex education via YouTube and social media for her digital series, In Bed With a Millennial. You can find her on Instagram here: @MillennialSexpert.