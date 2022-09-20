Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to finding the best vibrators around, many people gravitate to the rabbit vibrator. This popular sex toy is designed for those who enjoy both clitoral and G-spot (or internal) sexual stimulation simultaneously, and it got its name from its dual components, which often look like rabbit ears. Angie Rowntree, the founder and director of ethical porn site Sssh.com, reminds us that we may be familiar with the vibrator because of its memorable cameos in popular culture.

"The Rabbit [went] viral by 1998, when Sex and the City saw Charlotte opting to stay home with her rabbit instead of deal with another bad date," she says. "These days, however, the market for dual action toys has radically expanded your options―and bunny ears are quite optional."

Indeed, rabbit vibrators now come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, and can be used during alone time or for partner play. Many are also more inclusive by offering strap-on and anal rabbit options, so that no matter what you sexuality, identity, or kink preference is, you'll undoubtedly find something that suits you.

Keep scrolling for the best rabbit vibrators according to sex experts and verified user reviews, and check out our guide on how to use a vibrator if you need a refresher on the logistics of it all.

The Best Rabbit Vibrators

The OG Rabbit Vibrator (opens in new tab) CalExotics Jack Rabbit Signature Silicone Thrusting Rabbit $68 at amazon.com (opens in new tab) If you want a traditional rabbit vibrator, check out this one, which played a pivotal role in vibrator history. Rowntree explains that while rabbit vibrators and bunny-shaped clitoral stimulators hit the market in the 1980s, the toy "didn’t become popular with US consumers until around 1994 when Susan Colvin brought the Jack Rabbit toy design to her newly formed company, CalExotics." Behold, the classic.

The Latex-Free Rabbit Vibrator (opens in new tab) Lovers Juicy G Dual Vibrator $69 at loversstores.com (opens in new tab) "Most great vibrators are made of silicone and this one is as well. If you're allergic to latex, no problem, as this vibrator does not contain any and it's phthalate-free, which means that it won't cause cancer," says Marla Renee Stewart, a sexpert for Lovers (opens in new tab). "On top of that, it has a 50-minute run time if you want to have a long session and it has a 5-year warranty."

The Tech-Whiz Rabbit Vibrator (opens in new tab) The Lioness Vibrator 2.0 $229 at lioness.io (opens in new tab) Rowntree loves this product, which she calls "cutting-edge." Furthermore, she says, "Lioness 2.0 is designed to deliver not only pleasure, but real biofeedback. The toy can be synced to their app and provide you with real data about your pleasure, because Lioness reads your pelvic floor movements (contracting and relaxing) as you reach orgasm." Talk about state-of-the-art!

The Luxurious Rabbit Vibrator Evolved Dancing Pearl Rabbit $142 at Evolved (opens in new tab) "This sleek, modernized Rabbit is made from luxurious silky silicone that meshes with your body temperature," says Rowntree. "It still has 'vibrating pearls' that dance up and down the length of the shaft like the original Rabbit too, and the tip is also designed to hit all the right spots inside. The shaft and bunny ears have 3 speeds and functions that can be controlled separately so you can further customize your pleasure."

The Triple Action Rabbit Vibrator (opens in new tab) LELO Soraya Rabbit Wave Vibrator $194 at LELO (opens in new tab) "LELO’s Rabbit Wave is technically a 'triple action toy' with 8 vibrational settings, and three motors for the ultimate blended orgasm," Rowntree describes. "A 'non-bunny' Rabbit, the Soraya features a fully flexible arm with ultra-powerful vibrations for your clitoris–no matter what your body type. The Soraya's slightly curved shaft is also ideal for internal G-spot massage, as its 'WaveMotion technology surges in a finger-like motion' to deliver ultimate pleasure."

The Rabbit Vibrator for the Small Clitoris (opens in new tab) Evolved Bunny Buddy Dual-Action Vibrator $89 at loversstores.com (opens in new tab) "If you have a small- to medium-sized clitoris and you like penetration, I suggest getting a rabbit vibrator like the Evolved Bunny Buddy (opens in new tab)," says Stewart, who explains that the toy "uses the ears to maximize the stimulation of the clitoris."

The Rabbit Vibrator with Air Pulsation (opens in new tab) Womanizer Duo $219 at Womanizer (opens in new tab) Javay Frye-Nekrasova specifically recommends this option, saying, "For advanced users looking for multiple forms of stimulation the Womanizer Duo offers the best of both worlds with Air Pleasure technology and vibration."

The Doctor-Recommended Rabbit Vibrator (opens in new tab) LELO Ina Wave 2 $159 at lelo.com (opens in new tab) LELO sexpert and NYU professor of Human Sexuality Dr. Zhana Vrangalova says that LELO’s Ina Wave 2 is "the way to go" for those looking for effective, high-quality "dual clit/vagina" stimulation.

The Strap-On Rabbit Vibrator for Penis Play (opens in new tab) Lovehoney Double Fun Vibrating Rabbit Double Penetration Strap-On $37 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) If you're into double penetration during heterosexual partner play, this is the rabbit vibrator for you. Not only does it include a vibrating penetrative element for anal play (lube up!), but it also has a clitoral stimulator for triple the fun. Plus, reviewers say it's easy to clean and to maneuver while secured to a penis.

The Strap On Rabbit Vibrator for Mutual Stimulation (opens in new tab) Desire Luxury Rechargeable Strapless Strap-On Dildo Vibrator $90 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) $89.99 (opens in new tab) at Lovehoney US (opens in new tab) This rabbit vibrator is designed to pleasure the clitoris and g-spot of the person doing the penetrating. Rather than utilizing a harness like a traditional strap on would, this toy is secured within the vagina. When secured, the clitoral stimulator can reach the clitoris while the other end is used to penetrate a partner's vagina or rectum. Reviewers particularly recommend this product for satisfying female-female sex.

The Stylish Rabbit Vibrator (opens in new tab) CalExotics Butterfly Kiss $25 at babeland.com (opens in new tab) Reviewers recommend this cute option for "newbies and non-newbies" alike. One person says that the toy is reliable in delivering consistent orgasms, while another points out that it gave her three in one night! Plus if you, like me, prefer consistent, smooth vibration patterns over ones that start and stop, this vibrator is perfect―all of its patterns are smooth.

The Triple Stimulation Rabbit Vibrator (opens in new tab) Happy Rabbit Triple Vibrator $130 at babeland.com (opens in new tab) If you enjoy clitoral, G-spot, and anal stimulation, and are looking to experience all three at the same time, consider this option from Happy Rabbit. One reviewer calls it an "orgasm machine," and another calls it the best vibrator ever. However, several reviews point out that you should always ensure that both penetrative elements are well-lubricated before use, and a few mention that this toy is not for beginners to anal play.

The Vegan Rabbit Vibrator (opens in new tab) Je Joue Hera Flex Vibrator $130 at Babeland (opens in new tab) Je Joue is one of the most popular sex toy brands on online sex toy retailer Babeland.com (opens in new tab), and with good reason. Not only are their products 100 percent vegan, but their products, including this rabbit vibrator, are made to adapt to your personal preferences. This option in particular features dual motors with five speeds, seven patterns, and a flexible arm.

The Adjustable Rabbit Vibrator (opens in new tab) Lora DiCarlo Osé 2 $260 at loradicarlo.com (opens in new tab) $290 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $299.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) This dual-stimulation vibrator uses airflow technology to mimic sucking on the clitoris, while the "come-hither motion" of its G-spot stimulator has three different stroke sequences. Plus, its arm is fully adjustable, so you can bend it to suit your personal preference and anatomy. Of this unique toy, one reviewer simply writes, "I felt things I didn't know I could feel."

Meet the Experts

Dr. Zhana Vrangalova LELO Sexpert and NYU professor of Human Sexuality Originally from Macedonia, Dr. Zhana Vrangalova has always been interested in transcending traditionalism and cultural boundaries in order to foster better relationships and self-esteem. Now, in addition to teaching at NYU, she offers online courses to help people be their most authentic selves and engage in fulfilling relationships.