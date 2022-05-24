In case you didn't know, May is officially International Masturbation Month, a designation that began in the mid-'90s, when former United States Surgeon General Dr. Joycelyn Elders argued that masturbation was a healthy, vital part of human sexuality that should be taught beginning in childhood. She was forced to resign as a result of her comments, even though it has long been well-known that masturbation in healthy and normal, even among children, and that it is an important part of exploring one's own body, discovering one's preferences, and maintaining personal sexual health. And for many people, sex toys are an important part of that journey to self-discovery.

In honor of Masturbation Month and Masturbation Day (which some says falls on the 6th and others say falls on the 28th―I say celebrate both), a number of sex toy companies and boutiques are having blowout sales this Memorial Day weekend so that you can get your new orgasm-aid ordered right to your doorstep at a fraction of its normal price. Keep scrolling for some of our personal faves.

Babeland

(Image credit: babeland.com)

Female-founded sex toy shop Babeland is running a sale that takes 15 percent off any single item when you use the code VIBING, and they're also offering 20 percent off penis toys (like rings and pumps) with the code STROKE20.

Babeland has an extensive inventory covering dozens of brands, so you can explore your sexuality through popular items by Womanizer, Arcwave, b-Vibe, Le Wand, and more. Their entire mission is to provide a safe, welcoming, woman-friendly space through which customers can explore their sexuality, so why not use this sale as an opportunity to try something new?

We-Vibe

(Image credit: we-vibe.com)

We-Vibe carries a wide variety of toys for both men and women, but they're best known (and beloved) for their sex toys for couples. These include toys to be used during foreplay, during the act itself, and even remote-controlled devices that can be used during long distance sessions.

In that vein, the brand is offering a buy one, get one 50 percent off deal until the end of May, so that you can pick up a vibrator for yourself and one for your boo, too.

Bellesa Boutique

(Image credit: bboutique.co)

In addition to traditional sex toys, curated sex toy site Bellesa Boutique also sells lubes, cleansers, kink items, and sex furniture. The company takes great pride in its inclusivity, both catering to all types of masturbation as well as including a LGBTQ+ section (opens in new tab) on their site. At the moment, they're looking to break the World Masturbation Record on May 28th (an effort you can participate (opens in new tab) in) and are having a sale on some of their bestsellers in recognition of that goal.

LELO

(Image credit: lelo.com)

Founded in Stockholm in 2003, LELO prioritizes beautiful, functional design in its highly original toys. Their high-tech pieces implement the latest innovations in pleasure-related technology, and they're all currently up to 20 percent off on LELO's website. Every piece comes with a 10 year quality guarantee and arrives at your doorstep in discreet packaging (your entire apartment building does not need to be kept abreast of your newest clitoral massagers).

Ella Paradis

(Image credit: we-vibe.com)

Ella Paradis, another popular online sex retailer, is offering a whopping 70 percent off sitewide when you use the promo code SELF―because we all need a reminder that self-care is of the utmost importance.

If you're specifically interested in We-Vibe toys on the site, use the code BOGO, or if Dame's toys suit your fancy, take advantage of a limited-time 15 percent off deal on those.

PinkCherry

(Image credit: pinkcherry.com)

Retailer PinkCherry is offering between 20 and 80 percent off items sitewide when you use the code SPRING. In addition to traditional female sex toys like vibrators and dildos, this sale also applies to lube, lingerie, bondage accessories, and penis toys.

Womanizer

(Image credit: womanizer.com)

Womanizer is a highly original brand that incorporates new sensations, like their signature Pleasure Air Technology, into their pieces to provide an orgasm unlike anything you've ever experienced before. And now until the end of May, selects from their site are between 20 and 50 percent off.