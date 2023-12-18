From One Fashion Person to Another, You Need to Shop These On-Trend Holiday Shoes

I’m a footwear fanatic, and my love for shoes shines brightest this time of year. There’s something about the sparkle of the holidays that inspires me to step up my footwear game for every outfit. A jeweled pump? Sign me up. A kitten heel with the largest bow you’ve ever seen? Why not? ’Tis the season to dress up, after all, and no one knows that better than my stylish colleagues. While we have unique styles, there’s one thing we can all agree on: Nine West has the most confidence-boosting footwear on the market. Whether it’s a knee-high moto boot or cherry-red slingback, this buzzy brand’s on-trend shoes make every holiday look a 10 out of 10. Keep scrolling to shop the pairs my co-workers are styling and gifting this holiday season.
“Moto boots have been on my radar for a few seasons now, and I love this take on the trend because it’s done in a minimalistic way. For under $200, this pair is a no-brainer for me.” — Nayiri Mampourian, Commercial Strategy Director
“I’m just going to say it: I’ve been a flats girl before being a flats girl was a thing. I have a slew of ballet styles in my wardrobe, but I’m always looking for fresh pairs. This cap-toe classic can be worn in so many ways, and I promise it’ll be a mainstay.” — Mampourian
“Red is the color that’s piquing my interest this season. I love that this has buckles, giving the shoe an edge similar to the moto boots above.” — Mampourian
“For holiday parties and beyond, a heeled dress boot is an easy go-to when you need to dress up but want to be cozy. This sleek option can be styled with a dress, jeans, or anything in between.” — Mampourian
“Come 6 p.m., my best friend is usually headed to a dinner date or party, so I’ll be gifting her these chic pumps for nights out. The ankle strap and pointy toe are so timeless, but the embellishment adds the perfect touch of eye-catching sparkle.” — Emma Walsh, Associate Beauty Editor
“When I saw these boots, I immediately thought of my sophisticated sister. I can already predict she’ll be wearing these with her all-black ensembles, but a shoe this classic will go with any outfit. The suede fabric also adds an extra-luxe touch.” — Walsh
“If you want to gift a co-worker, may I suggest these flats? The black-and-cream combo is so elevated and versatile, so it will perfectly complement all of their office attire.” —Walsh
“Because I just couldn’t resist, I’ll be picking up these stunning ivory pumps for myself. I absolutely adore the crystal bow detail. I plan on wearing them with a shimmery silver-and-white party dress.” — Walsh
“My best friend has a growing collection of Western-inspired shoes, so I know she’ll be ecstatic to unwrap this pair as a holiday gift. The embroidery and pointed toe give these booties a vintage feel—it’s a stylish detail that will complement any casual, everyday outfit.” — Raina Mendonça, Associate Fashion Editor
“My style is largely influenced by Zoë Kravitz, and after seeing her wear purple shoes with an all-neutral ensemble, I had to get a pair of my own. These slingback flats are perfect, and I’ll be happily gifting them to myself.” — Mendonça
“My mom is constantly adding new shoes that are both stylish and comfortable to her work wardrobe. These sophisticated loafers are just that, and she’ll love that the dark red colorway has been runway approved for 2024.” — Mendonça
Natalie Gray Herder is an editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California.
