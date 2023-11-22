Let’s face it: Fashion can sometimes feel uninspired. Especially during the cooler months, when we are more concerned with staying warm than looking incredibly fashionable, it can be easy to fall into a style slump. The solution? Making fashion fun again by taking it less seriously. Stylist Allison Bornstein made headlines over the summer with her 'Wrong Shoe Theory,' which involves wearing a shoe that feels unexpected in your outfit—like swapping a sneaker for a colorful loafer, and so on. Stylish celebs are also in on the fun: In Los Angeles the other night, Zoë Kravitz mastered the wrong shoe theory with a pop-of-color purple shoe in her otherwise neutral ensemble. The High Fidelity star was out with fiancé Channing Tatum, who, judging by his simple outfit, might be taking cutes from the minimalist maverick by his side.

Kravitz’s sleek wardrobe is historically enviable—and her latest look was no exception. She layered a longline black maxi coat over a champagne-toned button-down and baggy black trousers. The "It" girl carried a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello black shoulder bag and added a pop of sparkle with a tennis necklace. Last but not least was her stunning purple shoes that ever so slightly peaked out of the bottom of her pants. Hers are the Ava flats from The Row, which hardly came as a surprise since Kravitz often sports pieces from the quiet luxury brand.

Kravitz was arm-in-arm with beau Channing Tatum, who's clearly been taking a page out of her minimalist style guide: He opted for an olive-toned long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and neutral sneakers.

For stylist Bornstein, there is no such thing as the 'right' shoe. To explain, when we are styling a dress, we’ll often reach for a flat or sandal instead of a sporty sneaker. But the 'Wrong Shoe Theory' asks us to reconsider that first thought that sticks to the ordinary. In Kravitz’s case, this would be wearing a black boot with her outfit because that’s what seems correct. Byt by adding the pop of purple, she's caught our eye, and her overall ensemble appears more intentional than it is. The next time you’re styling an outfit, don’t be afraid to wear the shoe that feels wrong but is actually oh-so-right. Opt for a sandal with your baggy trousers, or a sneaker with your skirt—the opportunities are endless.

If you’re looking to re-up on some basics, you’re in the right place. Below, we’ve sourced a staple pair of trousers, a quality silk button-down, and a black coat perfect for winter to shop. Kravitz's The Row Flats are unfortunately out of stock. But don’t fret; we’ve added other purple shoe options for you to browse through.