Serena Williams, woman who somehow does it all, is now also a luggage designer. The tennis superstar, fashion designer, and mother of 2-year-old Olympia teamed up with Away to create a special collection of luggage and travel accessories, available now on the brand's website.

In the new collab, you'll find Away's cult-favorite Polycarbonate suitcases (you know, these, starting at $225), as well as a collection of soft side, nylon suitcases from Away’s new Expandable line that retail for $275—all with a red exterior, camo interior, and an option for personalization with up to three letters. The collection will also include water-resistant nylon shoe cubes ($35 each), a new accessory for the brand, perfect for the woman who can't go anywhere without her sneakers, along with its classic packing cubes ($45 for a set of four).

"Serena defines today’s modern traveler, and her dynamic, multi-faceted lifestyle perfectly mirrors the essence of our brand and what Away stands for," Jen Rubio, Away Co-founder & Chief Brand Officer said in a press release. The winner of 23 grand slams is certainly a seasoned traveler, flitting between reported homes in Palm Beach, Florida, and Beverly Hills, California, when she's not heading to tournaments around the globe. "Serena’s unique perspective on travel, combined with her natural eye for design, has made her an invaluable partner for us. With this collaboration, we’re looking forward to giving people a window into this side of Serena, shedding light on the habits, rituals and experiences with travel that shape who she is."

Shop the new Away x Serena Williams collection, below.

