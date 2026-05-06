One of my biggest joys in life is packing up my carry-on and heading out on a getaway. I love to travel, and half the fun of any vacation is perfecting my packing list before I head to the airport. Sadly, I don't have any more trips coming up on my calendar (not yet, at least!), but I've come across so many covetable fashion and beauty finds that I've started a dream wishlist for my next trip.

As a minimalist, I'm all about a versatile wardrobe, especially on vacation. As such, my list includes easy-to-style finds like linen pants, comfortable shoes, elevated basics, and layerable sweaters. I like to keep things just as easy-going on the beauty front, too, so I'm eyeing multitasking products for fine hair, hydrating skincare, and cult-favorite makeup. They're non-negotiables.

While I patiently wait for airline ticket prices to drop, I put together my dream vacation packing list in advance. I may not have a destination or date in mind, but the fashion and beauty products below promise a stylish getaway, for when the next one comes.

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