23 Fashion and Beauty Finds at the Top of My Dream Minimalist Vacation Packing List
"Effortless" is the name of the game.
One of my biggest joys in life is packing up my carry-on and heading out on a getaway. I love to travel, and half the fun of any vacation is perfecting my packing list before I head to the airport. Sadly, I don't have any more trips coming up on my calendar (not yet, at least!), but I've come across so many covetable fashion and beauty finds that I've started a dream wishlist for my next trip.
As a minimalist, I'm all about a versatile wardrobe, especially on vacation. As such, my list includes easy-to-style finds like linen pants, comfortable shoes, elevated basics, and layerable sweaters. I like to keep things just as easy-going on the beauty front, too, so I'm eyeing multitasking products for fine hair, hydrating skincare, and cult-favorite makeup. They're non-negotiables.
While I patiently wait for airline ticket prices to drop, I put together my dream vacation packing list in advance. I may not have a destination or date in mind, but the fashion and beauty products below promise a stylish getaway, for when the next one comes.Article continues below
I'm telling anyone who will listen that these ballet sneakers are unbelievably comfortable and cute.
This cotton J.Crew sweater (as seen on Love Story's Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy), is perfect for chilly evenings.
I swear by this K-beauty sheet mask to restore hydration and glow after a long-haul flight.
My favorite-ever shower oil, in cute, TSA-friendly packaging.
I'll always have a soft spot for the Jennifer Lawrence-approved Tokyo sneakers.
Who has time for blowouts on vacation? I certainly don't. Instead, I rely on this air-dry product for pretty, undone texture.
This viral lip balm is well worth the hype. It exfoliates and softens lips at the same time, all while leaving the prettiest tint of color.
A great white tank top will go so far in your vacation wardrobe.
Don't underestimate the power of a great makeup primer. This luxe formula blurs and smooths skin while imparting a glowy finish.
My tried-and-true New Balance sneakers have come on every vacation with me, and they will continue to do so.
Not only does this leave-in conditioner revive day-three hair, but it smooths frizz and adds definition—the perfect vacation hair care product, if you ask me.
A pretty pink lipliner is my go-to for amping up my daytime makeup look.
My fine, thin hair needs all the help it can get in the volume department, so I'm eyeing this volumizing spray. You use it on damp roots, and after blow drying, you're left with mega-high hair.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.