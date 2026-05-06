23 Fashion and Beauty Finds at the Top of My Dream Minimalist Vacation Packing List

"Effortless" is the name of the game.

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One of my biggest joys in life is packing up my carry-on and heading out on a getaway. I love to travel, and half the fun of any vacation is perfecting my packing list before I head to the airport. Sadly, I don't have any more trips coming up on my calendar (not yet, at least!), but I've come across so many covetable fashion and beauty finds that I've started a dream wishlist for my next trip.

As a minimalist, I'm all about a versatile wardrobe, especially on vacation. As such, my list includes easy-to-style finds like linen pants, comfortable shoes, elevated basics, and layerable sweaters. I like to keep things just as easy-going on the beauty front, too, so I'm eyeing multitasking products for fine hair, hydrating skincare, and cult-favorite makeup. They're non-negotiables.

While I patiently wait for airline ticket prices to drop, I put together my dream vacation packing list in advance. I may not have a destination or date in mind, but the fashion and beauty products below promise a stylish getaway, for when the next one comes.

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.