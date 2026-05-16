Summer Is Weekend Getaway Season—I Just Built Your Perfect Miniamlist Packing List
17 pieces that are worth the space in your suitcase.
Call it an inability to plan ahead or plain old spontaneity, but I love a weekend trip. There's something so thrilling about making the most of every single moment you have in a new place. After so many rushed Friday afternoons spent throwing everything into a suitcase, I've mastered my long weekend packing list.
To me, it's all about finding versatile pieces. I shy away from packing entire pre-planned outfits and instead opt for basics in colors that play well together. This way, you can pack light without feeling forced to wear your clothes exactly as you styled them before you got to your destination. My favorites are elevated, not boring. Think: the perfect white T-shirt, a black dress you can dress up or down, and a comfortable pair of linen trousers that I personally swear by.
Ahead, I rounded up my favorite finds. Wherever you're headed this summer (hello, Memorial Day Weekend!), let this packing list come with you.
I love my Longchamp Le Pliage tote, so this expandable version is an automatic must-have. It's just as lightweight, but holds everything you could ever need.
J.Crew's Rollneck Sweaters are so timeless. There's a reason they keep popping up everywhere.
A cashmere scarf might feel silly to wear in the summertime, but I rely on mine. It can be kept on-hand for chilly airplanes or to fight against the blasting air conditioning in your car, or worn as a shawl or poncho in the evenings.
Packing at least slightly one interesting top broadens your styling opportunities.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.