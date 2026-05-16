Call it an inability to plan ahead or plain old spontaneity, but I love a weekend trip. There's something so thrilling about making the most of every single moment you have in a new place. After so many rushed Friday afternoons spent throwing everything into a suitcase, I've mastered my long weekend packing list.

To me, it's all about finding versatile pieces. I shy away from packing entire pre-planned outfits and instead opt for basics in colors that play well together. This way, you can pack light without feeling forced to wear your clothes exactly as you styled them before you got to your destination. My favorites are elevated, not boring. Think: the perfect white T-shirt, a black dress you can dress up or down, and a comfortable pair of linen trousers that I personally swear by.

Ahead, I rounded up my favorite finds. Wherever you're headed this summer (hello, Memorial Day Weekend!), let this packing list come with you.

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