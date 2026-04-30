I’m a Minimalist Who Loves to Travel Light—21 Staples I Always Pack in My Carry-On

With a family that lives far away and a genuine love for travel, I'm on an airplane at least every other month. But if you think I'm checking my suitcase on every trip, you would be mistaken. At this point, I've mastered the art of carry-on-only packing. Lots of practice and a great carry-on suitcase help, but it's my tried-and-true minimalist staples from three of my favorite places to shop—Nordstrom, Zara, and Revolve—that have made me a pro at pared-back packing.

No matter the destination, my minimalist-coded packing list is rooted in versatility and comfort. I prioritize rich-looking basics that can be worn in multiple ways throughout my trip. Even the spring trends I've been loving, like ballet sneakers and Bermuda shorts, have to mix and match with the rest of my suitcase.

Ahead, I'm sharing the travel-friendly finds from Nordstrom, Zara, and Revolve I pack on practically every trip. My carry-on packing list is so solid, I'm confident it will serve you a week's worth of chic minimalist outfits, if not more.

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