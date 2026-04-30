I’m a Minimalist Who Loves to Travel Light—21 Staples I Always Pack in My Carry-On
Less is more.
With a family that lives far away and a genuine love for travel, I'm on an airplane at least every other month. But if you think I'm checking my suitcase on every trip, you would be mistaken. At this point, I've mastered the art of carry-on-only packing. Lots of practice and a great carry-on suitcase help, but it's my tried-and-true minimalist staples from three of my favorite places to shop—Nordstrom, Zara, and Revolve—that have made me a pro at pared-back packing.
No matter the destination, my minimalist-coded packing list is rooted in versatility and comfort. I prioritize rich-looking basics that can be worn in multiple ways throughout my trip. Even the spring trends I've been loving, like ballet sneakers and Bermuda shorts, have to mix and match with the rest of my suitcase.
Ahead, I'm sharing the travel-friendly finds from Nordstrom, Zara, and Revolve I pack on practically every trip. My carry-on packing list is so solid, I'm confident it will serve you a week's worth of chic minimalist outfits, if not more.Article continues below
An elevated basic like this will go so far in your vacation wardrobe.
This easy-to-pack tote bag is perfect for beach days and shopping trips.
I'd wear this cool blue cardigan while traveling to beat the airplane chill.
Not only are Rothy's flats incredibly comfortable, but you can easily dress them up or down.
Pop on this linen shirt with the denim shorts above for a cool off-duty look.
White jeans are much more versatile than you may think.
Pair this midi dress with sandals for daytime, then add hoop earrings and a slicked-back bun for nighttime.
My vacation wardrobe would be nothing without this tried-and-true white tank top.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.