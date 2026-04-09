I’m Heading to Europe for Two Weeks—These 27 Minimalist Wardrobe Staples Are Coming With Me
My picks from Nordstrom, Zara, and Revolve are simple, yet elevated.
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One thing about me: I'm as type A as it gets when it comes to planning my vacations. That means my packing list is just as important as the itinerary. I'll soon be heading on a getaway to Italy, Greece, and Turkey, and I've already got all of my spring outfits ready to go. But whether or not you've got a trip on your calendar, my European vacation packing list is full of minimalist essentials worth shopping for.
My personal style ethos when I'm on a trip is all about combining ease and comfort. I only pack pieces that can be worn more than once, and that mix easily with the rest of my suitcase. And, of course, when I'm walking over 20,000 steps a day, comfort is my top priority. The minimalist-inspired tops, pants, shoes, and accessories I'm bringing tick all of those boxes and then some—and they can all be found at Nordstrom, Zara, and Revolve.
From double-layered T-shirts and lightweight sweaters to trendy jeans and sneakers, my packing list is complete with far-from-basic picks. Ahead, I'm sharing all of my essentials.Article continues below
These linen pants are versatile and comfortable, so naturally, they're coming with me. Some colors are even discounted in Nordstrom's End of Season Sale right now.
I'm so glad I gave in to the hype on these sneaker-ballet-flat hybrids—they're incredibly comfy and adorable.
I'm convinced this is the best hoodie ever made. I'll be wearing it and the matching sweatpants to the airport.
My travel purse has to be elevated and secure with multiple straps for different styling options—this Strathberry pick checks all of my boxes.
Not only can I walk for miles in these Rothys ballet flats, but they're easy to dress up or down.
I can think of at least five different ways I could wear this button down shirt.
I've been wearing these barrel pants for a while before my trip, and they are exceptionally comfy.
Lots of cobble-stone streets call for chunky sneakers—I'm eyeing Bella Hadid-approved Salomons for this trip.
My favorite It girls keep wearing cropped trench coats, and I'm board.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.