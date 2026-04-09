I’m Heading to Europe for Two Weeks—These 27 Minimalist Wardrobe Staples Are Coming With Me

One thing about me: I'm as type A as it gets when it comes to planning my vacations. That means my packing list is just as important as the itinerary. I'll soon be heading on a getaway to Italy, Greece, and Turkey, and I've already got all of my spring outfits ready to go. But whether or not you've got a trip on your calendar, my European vacation packing list is full of minimalist essentials worth shopping for.

My personal style ethos when I'm on a trip is all about combining ease and comfort. I only pack pieces that can be worn more than once, and that mix easily with the rest of my suitcase. And, of course, when I'm walking over 20,000 steps a day, comfort is my top priority. The minimalist-inspired tops, pants, shoes, and accessories I'm bringing tick all of those boxes and then some—and they can all be found at Nordstrom, Zara, and Revolve.

From double-layered T-shirts and lightweight sweaters to trendy jeans and sneakers, my packing list is complete with far-from-basic picks. Ahead, I'm sharing all of my essentials.

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