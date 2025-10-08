Welcome to Marie Claire’s Global Glow Guide , your one-stop-shop to the best beauty destinations around the world. Whether you need to find a bouncy blowout while traveling abroad or the best facial to rehab post-flight skin, we’ve got you covered.

On the Côte d’Azur, beauty isn’t merely an aspiration—it’s part of the atmosphere. Slim Aarons captured it best: bronzed figures lounging by the pool at Eden-Roc, lacquered nails raising Champagne coupes, Pucci scarves flowing in the Mediterranean breeze.

That sunlit glamour endures, but today the Riviera is as much about restoration and wellness as it is about spectacle. Super yachts still shimmer offshore, and Club 55 hums like it did in Brigitte Bardot’s era, but alongside the revelry, holistic treatments, state-of-the-art facials, and world-class spas have become central to the experience. Grand hotels now double as sanctuaries of self-care, featuring luxurious wellness facilities and restaurants that offer seasonal, plant-forward menus that nourish as much as they delight.

Like virtually everything on the French Riviera, the standard for beauty and well-being isn’t just high—it’s unrivaled. A day might begin with sunrise breathwork overlooking the sea, followed by an indulgent caviar facial in a private cabana, and a blowout before dinner under the stars, all surrounded by the most photogenic backdrops imaginable.

French women have long been admired for their effortless elegance, but a distinction exists between the city and the coast: Parisian women exude insouciant, undone chic, while Riviera women embody golden radiance, cultivated through days spent in nature and rituals for glowy, sun-kissed skin and glossy hair.

Ahead, I’ve curated the Marie Claire Glow Guide to the Côte d’Azur—encompassing destinations where beauty transcends the surface, and leaving with a refreshed glow is simply part of the itinerary.

Best Facial

The Spa at Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel

Perched on a peninsula between Nice and Monaco, the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat has long been the Riviera’s ultimate grande dame. Its spa, anchored by three new outdoor cabanas nestled in the gardens, blends modern wellness with five-star luxury, offering the most serene treatment experience on the coast. Guests can drift into guided meditation, float on a dry-bed therapy, or indulge in the signature Les Jardins du Cap facial by Swiss skincare expert Dr. Burgener, which uses locally sourced botanicals to detoxify and rejuvenate. Inside, five treatment rooms—including a VIP suite for couples—and a full hydrotherapy circuit with saunas, steam rooms, ice fountains, and sensorial showers create a complete wellness ritual. Treatments range from an ultra-luxurious caviar facial, designed to nourish and plump, to the spa’s signature Biologique Recherche facials, which combine Swiss expertise with cutting-edge skin science and sensorial indulgence. Aromatherapeutic Sodashi body treatments extend the experience, leaving every detail refined, restorative, and luminous.

Les Jardins du Cap signature facial by Dr. Burgener Switzerland: 90 minutes

Cost: $528

La Chèvre d’Or Spa, Èze

Towering 400 meters above the Mediterranean, La Chèvre d’Or crowns the medieval village of Èze like a secret magical garden. This unique Relais & Châteaux property features intimate treatment rooms, perfumed terraces, and an outdoor jacuzzi with sweeping sea views—a heavenly setting for complete relaxation. Treatments draw on botanicals from the surrounding hills—lavender, rosemary, and citrus oils—designed to connect you deeply to the landscape. Guests can indulge in solo or couple’s massages, facials using Parisian CODAGE products, or detoxifying body scrubs, followed by time in the solarium. The terraced gardens are perfect for lingering after a treatment; wandering barefoot feels almost meditative. Èze is a must on any Riviera itinerary, and an afternoon at La Chèvre d’Or offers the most elegant way to experience the quiet magic of this historic village. For those in the mood for a post-treatment rosé, it also provides one of the best vantage points along the coast.

Personalized Face Treatment: 60 minutes

Cost: $176

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc Dior Spa

Few places are as synonymous with Riviera glamour as Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, and its Dior Spa is a seamless extension of that cinematic allure. Guests can indulge in Dior Prestige facials, body treatments inspired by the hotel’s gardens, or personalized fragrance consultations to find the perfect Dior scent. Signature offerings include the Dior Prestige Facial, harnessing the regenerative power of the Rose de Granville to revitalize skin, and the Micro-Abrasion with LED light treatment for a visibly renewed complexion. The spa also features four fully customizable Dioriginel rituals, each inspired by the elements: Escale à Eden-Roc, a 90-minute full-body reset using semi-precious stones; Enfleurage Corporel, a floral shea-butter massage with facial exfoliation; Riviera Solar Glow; and Roc Affusion, an immersive ritual in the onyx suite combining jets, thermal contrast, and a personalized massage. For those seeking cutting-edge results—especially during the annual Cannes festivities—Waves 21 electrostimulation and Endosphères Therapy complement Dior’s advanced protocols, from Hydrafacials with Floral Peeling Lotion to Micro-Abrasion with LED, delivering detoxification, lift, and regeneration.

Escale à Eden-Roc: 90 minutes

Cost: $516

Best Massage

Surrenne Riviera at The Maybourne Riviera

Suspended dramatically above Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, the Maybourne Riviera’s Surrenne Spa feels like a wellness observatory orbiting between sky and sea. The three-level sanctuary divides itself into movement, treatment, and recovery, with floor-to-ceiling windows that make the horizon part of the therapy. The treatment menu is extensive, featuring Biologique Recherche facials, red-light therapy, cryotherapy, and the signature “I Need It All” massage. This full-body experience is designed to release tension and soothe both body and mind. Fitness offerings include Lagree reformer sessions, yoga, TRX, and meditation, complemented by contrast therapy suites for circulation and recovery. Every detail—from the treatments to stunning vistas—is orchestrated for holistic recalibration.

“I Need It All” massage: 60 minutes

Cost: $252

Spa at Pan Deï Palais, Saint-Tropez

Pan Deï Palais, the 19th-century mansion built by General Allard for his princess bride, remains one of Saint-Tropez’s most romantic hideaways. Its spa, created with The Good For Company, brings a new level of refinement to the town, pairing technical expertise with sensorial luxury. Every visit begins with a well-being assessment, then treatments unfold in serene, intimate rooms. Highlights include the BB Face Workout for instant vitality, the Rituel Tropézien du Saho inspired by Japanese cleansing, and the indulgent Rituel de la Reine Capricieuse, which uses Vosges black bee honey and Kobido massage to restore glow and tone. For the body, Le Fit Détox sculpts through lymphatic drainage, while the Massage de la Princesse Banou combines face and body techniques for full-spectrum renewal. Book here for a grounding experience that reconnects you with your body before a night of dancing.

Le Fit Détox: 60 minutes

Cost: $280

La Réserve de Beaulieu Spa by La Prairie

La Réserve de Beaulieu is one of the Riviera’s most romantic addresses—a Belle Époque gem set on Beaulieu-sur-Mer with timeless elegance and sea-view glamour. Its Spa by La Prairie is a sanctuary of discreet, high-end indulgence. The spa houses five treatment cabins, one of which features LPG technology to aid circulation and contouring. It also offers the latest generation hydro-/water jet therapy for soothing skin renewal. Your skin will be treated with La Prairie’s luxurious facial and body protocols, including the exclusive Tailored Cellular Reset Facial, leveraging the brand’s new Life Matrix innovation (a high-performance, personalized facial meant to reset cellular vitality)—found only here. Facilities include a private jacuzzi, hammam, sensory showers, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus a heated outdoor pool in the wellness area for post-treatment relaxation. The ambiance is quietly elegant—refined service, a serene seaside setting, and a sense of unhurried luxury.

Lymphatic Drainage: 60 minutes

Cost: $210

Best Spa

Airelles Château de la Messardière Spa by Valmont, Saint-Tropez

High above the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, Château de la Messardière is a 19th-century estate that has been transformed into a palace hotel and wellness destination. Its partnership with Valmont brings Swiss cellular-cosmetics expertise to the French Riviera. The 1,000 m² spa features nine treatment cabins, an indoor pool, hammam, sauna, and outdoor spaces where yoga and Pilates sessions unfold under olive trees. Signature treatments—such as the collagen-boosting Soin Majestueux and Photobiomodulation by LED—are clinically effective and perfect preparation for a night out.

A “Beauty Coach” service creates a personalized protocol for your skin, while a hammam and sensory shower circuit provide a full-body reset. Many guests make a full day of it: beginning with a treatment, moving into the gardens for yoga, stopping by the beach club Jardin Tropezina, and finishing with dinner at Nobu’s Matsuhisa overlooking Pampelonne Bay. If Saint-Tropez is your playground, this is where you recharge between soirées.

Photobiomodulation by LED: 30 minutes

Cost: $129

Guerlain Spa at Cheval Blanc St-Tropez

From St. Barths to St. Tropez, Cheval Blanc represents the pinnacle of luxury, and its Guerlain Spa at the Côte d’Azur outpost is no exception. A minimalist sanctuary of white marble and natural light, the spa frames sweeping views of the Mediterranean through floor-to-ceiling windows. Treatments are fully customizable, designed to relax, re-energize, or give your skin a radiant boost before an event. The Orchidée Impériale facial is a standout, renowned for its lifting, plumping, and anti-aging results in just one session. Many guests complement their spa visit with a dip in the heated infinity pool or an aperitif on the terrace—a sun-soaked, glow-inducing escape that leaves skin luminous and spirit revived.

Orchidée Impériale facial: 80 minutes

Cost: $410

Spa Nescens at La Réserve Ramatuelle

Just a short drive from Saint-Tropez, La Réserve Ramatuelle is a sanctuary for holistic luxury, where wellness meets scientific precision. Its Spa Nescens is a minimalist haven of white stone and natural light, perched above the Mediterranean, offering an expansive 11-treatment-room sanctuary. Every ritual is designed around the “better-aging” philosophy developed with Swiss brand Nescens, blending long-term vitality with indulgent sensory experiences. Signature treatments include the Better-Aging Facial, a five-step ritual with cleansing, muscular preparation, and lifting techniques, as well as bespoke body therapies, balneotherapy, and osteopathy. Guests can also follow curated programs like the Nescens Bootcamp Experience for physical renewal, or the Mind & Body Retreat to reset energy and focus. With indoor and outdoor pools, a hammam, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio, the spa offers a complete journey in wellbeing—leaving skin luminous, energy replenished, and the body and mind fully restored.

Better-Aging Facial: 50 minutes

Cost: $290

Best Blowout

Larry King Hair Salon at Hôtel de Paris, Monte-Carlo

For a Riviera-ready blowout, insiders head to Larry King’s salon at the legendary Hôtel de Paris. Known for his “done but undone” aesthetic, King has brought London cool to Monte Carlo with a menu of sleek blowouts, glossing treatments, and cuts that can revive hair after a day on the yacht or in the sun. The salon is discreet—perfect for pre-event grooming before the casino or a gala—and stocked with King’s cult-favorite hair products. Appointments here are as much about the atmosphere as the results: the service is unhurried, and the team is used to working with a high-profile clientele, meaning privacy and polish is guaranteed. Consider booking ahead during high season, as this is the go-to spot for everyone from brides to F1 weekend regulars. And whether you’re in the market for balayage or a blowout, try to book an appointment with Carley Greico.

Blowout: $187

Best Manicure + Pedicure

Utopia Cannes

Located just steps from La Croisette, Utopia is an insider favorite during the Cannes Film Festival, when models, editors, and A-listers slip in between screenings for immaculate, camera-ready hands. Renowned for their ultra-precise Russian manicures, Utopia’s technicians combine meticulous cuticle care with flawless, long-lasting finishes that withstand everything from red carpets to days spent swimming in the Mediterranean. Beyond nails, Utopia is a one-stop destination for hair and wellness, offering everything from expert coloring and extensions to high-tech treatments like the detoxifying InfraslimX bike—a pre–red carpet favorite.

Signature Russian Manicure + Semi Permanent: 90 minutes

Cost: $61.60

