Love 'Mamma Mia'? This Greek Island Pairs Adult-Only Luxury With Unexpected Excursions and Michelin-Star Dining

If you're planning a trip to the Mediterranean, make sure you factor the island of Zakynthos into your itinerary. Situated in the Ionian Sea, the island's rich history dates all the way back to ancient Greek poet Homer, who referenced Zakynthos in both The Iliad and The Odyssey. Populated by more than one million olive trees, the island—sometimes still referred to by its Italian name, Zante—features both rich landscapes and stunning beaches.

Once thought of as a party destination, it's quickly evident that Zakynthos contains multitudes. Jaw-dropping coastlines give way to views of neighboring Greek islands like Kefalonia on clear days. Michelin-star dining venues offer local cuisine and traditional Greek dishes served in unexpected ways—and with a sommelier on hand. Whether you're traveling alone, in a couple, or as part of a family, Zakynthos accommodates any vacation style, with venues tailored to every price point and taste.

Where to Stay

There's no shortage of properties to choose from when visiting Zakynthos, but when it comes to amenities, Lesante Blu and Lesante Cape provide two totally different takes on Greek luxury.

As an adult-only destination, Lesante Blu feels incredibly calm, with opportunities to relax in the privacy of your own pool or chill on loungers by the hotel's jaw-dropping infinity pool. A private sandy beach gives visitors another chance to swim or sunbathe, while the venue's bars and restaurants are always within reach.

The view from the honeymoon suite at Lesante Blu on Zakynthos. (Image credit: Amy Mackelden)

Accommodation focuses on splendor and comfort, with the majority of suites including their very own pools or hot tubs, along with unbelievable views of the sea and coastline. The hotel's modern architecture makes it feel as though suites are literally carved into the coast, with accessibility at the forefront of design.

Lesante Blue. (Image credit: Lesante Collection)

If you're traveling with children or want to immerse yourself in Greek culture, Lesante Cape is Lesante Blu's sister hotel, and it couldn't feel more different in style. Lesante Cape is constructed to resemble a traditional Greek village, with gorgeous stonework, its own vineyard, a café, stores, a small church, a museum, and farm to table dining options.

A gorgeous courtyard inside Lesante Cape on Zakynthos. (Image credit: Amy Mackelden)

Situated along the coast from Lesante Blu, Lesante Cape offers an alternate, yet equally compelling, perspective on the Ionian Sea and neighboring islands. Visitors needn't worry about the resort's sometimes steep incline; golf carts are available to transport guests with mobility issues, or anyone hoping to save energy in the heat or after a long day by the pool.

Accommodation options range from deluxe suites featuring jetted tubs and individual pools to private villas, which include their own kitchen facilities and living rooms.

Lesante Cape. (Image credit: Lesante Collection)

What to Eat

At Lesante Blu, Almyra Beach House offers cocktails and unparalleled views across the Ionian Sea. Offering everything from sushi snacks to full meals, it's easy to lose an entire day shaded in the perfectly placed venue.

Ostria, an all-day restaurant and bar, sits behind the hotel's infinity pool, and offers an impressive range of dining options, focusing on local meats and fresh ingredients.

Melia is an award-winning gastronomy venue, and for good reason. With tables perched over the cascading infinity pool, diners can choose from a set menu or a range of creative and unusual dishes. Wine pairing from the restaurant's sommelier are on offer, too, elevating an already sublime experience.

The breakfast view at Lesante Blu. (Image credit: Lesante Collection)

And lest I forget breakfast at Gaia, during which a cellist played live music while my partner dined on copious amounts of what he called, "The best breads I've ever eaten in my entire life." The gluten-free offerings at breakfast—and during every meal, in fact—were also incredible, and often prepared specifically with the diner in mind.

Lesante Cape includes a plethora of in-house dining options, making it very easy to stay within the resort your entire stay. Casual offerings include Novita Pool Bar, The Village Taverna, Kyma Beach Bar, and coffee shop Kafeneio.

Every evening, Bostani offers an authentic farm to table experience, with small tables situated within the hotel's very own garden. Easily one of my favorite meals, it's hard to describe just how tranquil it felt dining by candlelight next to an open kitchen and an enviable allotment. Meanwhile, Fiore Fine Dining provides a high-end gastronomy experience, with dining perching on the island's cliffs looking out over the Ionian Sea. And what resort would be complete without its very own wine cellar?

What to Do

Hit the Beach

The beach at Lesante Cape with a view of Kefalonia in the distance. (Image credit: Amy Mackelden)

While Lesante Blu and Lesante Cape boast their very own private beaches, the island of Zakynthos has an incredible coastline. Regardless of whether you prefer palatial sandy landscapes or dramatic cliffs with rocky coasts, this particular Greek island features beaches perfect for explorers or travelers who never leave the resort.

Visit the Turtles

A loggerhead sea turtle, known as a caretta caretta, on the island of Zakynthos, Greece. (Image credit: Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

Zakynthos is home to the Mediterranean Marine Life Center, which is dedicated to protecting the endangered caretta caretta loggerhead sea turtles. The island is a known nesting ground for the turtles, and visitors might be able to view the beautiful creatures during boat trips or while snorkling, for instance. Of course, any tourism related to Zante's turtles should be focused on ensuring their safety and raising money for the preservation of their habitats.

Take a Boat Trip to the Shipwreck

The beach at Navagio Bay on the island of Zakynthos, Greece. (Image credit: Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

Once open to the public, Navagio Beach, also known as Shipwreck Beach, is home to a destroyed vessel that's been on its shores since 1980. A lookout point on the cliffs above the beach offers views of the dramatic shipwreck, while some boat tours continue to allow visitors to see the beach, albeit from afar.

Explore the Island's Rich History

Alongside its own ancient Greek heritage, Zakynthos's rich history includes connections to Italy, France, and Germany, among other places. Having been under Venetian rule from 1479 until 1797, Zakynthos was given the nickname "Florence of Greece," with Italian culture influencing the island's traditions, architecture, and language.

After a devastating earthquake destroyed much of Zakynthos in 1953, the island required rebuilding. However, certain landmarks remain and are worth exploring, such as the Venetian Castle of Zakynthos, the ruins of which sit on a hill above the main town. And although it might occasionally veer into being a tourist magnet, Zante is a stunning port town featuring neoclassical architecture, amazing views, and connections to the island's past.

Basically, any trip to the Mediterranean would be incomplete without stopping on Zakynthos.