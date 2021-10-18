The Instagram Guide to Anguilla
Escape to this Caribbean island for peace and pampering.
Editor's note: We encourage our readers to check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for up-to-date information on how to safely travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hop over to the Caribbean island of Anguilla, about an hour ferry ride away from St. Maarten, for a laidback vacation of lounging on shimmering white sand beaches, snorkeling in the crystal-clear water, and exploring a mix of top-notch resorts and lowkey local spots. Though the island is only 35 square miles, renting a car will give you the freedom to wander on a whim. Still, nobody will judge you for spending your entire stay in a hammock under a coconut tree! Whether you come to the island for relaxation or adventure, we've rounded up some ideas, below, for an idyllic stay in Anguilla.
Dive Into Meads Bay
Grab a snorkel, paddleboard, or sailboat and enjoy the crystal clear visibility of Meads Bay. With impressive coral reefs, diverse marine life, and silky soft white sand, Meads Bay is the perfect spot to post up for a beach day.
Stay at the Four Seasons
Set on a bluff between two beaches, The Four Seasons Anguilla is a five-star resort with luxurious accommodations and a prime location.
For an over-the-top experience, book one of the villas, which offer between two and five bedrooms and come with their own private infinity pool and hot tub.
Get a Taste of Anguilla’s History
SALT restaurant first wows you with the incredible ocean views and then pays homage to Anguilla’s history. Anguilla was once a major producer of salt, exporting up to 90,000 barrels annually. Although the salt is no longer commercially harvested or exported today, you can still taste some of the locally produced salt at the namesake restaurant.
Go Robinson Crusoe on Sandy Island
Just a 10-minute boat ride off "mainland" Anguilla is the pristine cay of Sandy Island, where you will feel a world away from the stresses of everyday life. A solar powered beach bar and grill serves up cold drinks and fresh lobster on picnic tables for a chance to unplug.
Listen to Local Music
Sip cocktails over Barnes Bay while enjoying live music from local island favorite artist Omalie 360. Or, see what cover bands are playing at the beach bars around Anguilla. Either way, the warm nights and rum punch will have you dancing along to island tunes.
Visit The Arch
One of Anguilla’s most iconic spots, The Arch is a natural wonder carved out of the island’s limestone cliffs on the far southwestern coast.
Go Crazy for Crayfish
Anguilla is known for its crayfish—and for good reason! Crayfish, also known as spotted spiny lobster, is sweet and buttery with a soft, decadent texture and no fishy taste. Try it at Blanchards Restaurant, a charming spot on the beach that is regarded as one of the best restaurants in Anguilla.
Kayak in the Dark
Kayaking gets a disco twist with Liquid Glow Kayak in Island Harbour, where the kayaks glow in the dark. Through your transparent kayak, check out turtles sleeping at the bottom of the sea and even Ballyhoo fishes that may or may not try to jump in your kayak!
If you've fallen in love with Anguilla, book a trip here.
