Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
2
Why You're in Love with Your Social Media Profile
3
Updos for Spring That Look Hard to Do But Aren't
4
How Much Do the Winter Olympics Really Cost?
5
29 Valentine's Day Gifts for Hopeless Romantics

This Makeup Artist Paints Famous People on Her Eyes and We're *Obsessed*

CAN'T STOP STARING.

Instagram

I’m all about crazy intricate makeup looks. Putting real bugs on your face in the name of beauty? Bring it. Gluing tinsel to your lashes for a glittery lash look? All about it. So when I stumbled upon one Instagram account devoted to paintings of famous characters on eyelids, I was, as you’d guess, here for it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meet Kristen Jones, the makeup artist behind Instagram account @drownthecityy who paints ridiculously cool and intricate faces over her eyebrows and eyelids (think: Post Malone, Chuckie Finster from Rugrats, and Dustin from Stranger Things). If the drawings look intense, it’s because they freaking are. "For regular cartoon characters it takes me about 20 to 30minutes, but for real people, it takes up to an hour and a half," says Jones to Marie Claire. Which makes sense, because check out this crazy Timmy Turner breakdown:

“For this look, I had used @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in ‘blonde’ and ‘chocolate,’ then went in with @mehronmakeup facepaint,” reads the caption. “Afterwards I set everything with shadows from the @morphebrushes 35b glam palette and @nyxcosmetics ‘whipped cream’ single eyeshadow. Mascara is @lorealmakeup telescopic!”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
Kim K Admits to Removing Her Boob Stretch Marks
You Need to See This Pimple-Popping Toy

Though her account only has 122 posts (some of which feature “classic” looks, like a bronzed smoky eye or hazy neutral eye), she has amassed a whopping 17,000 followers who regularly comment on her photos with, “YESSSSSSSS” and “Omgg I love this,” and “Amazing.” And, if you’ve stalked her account like I have, you’d know that the praise is merited.

But for Jones, she's only in it for the fun (and maybe some hardcore fan love, too). "I started doing characters because I enjoy drawing in real life," she says. "I do makeup regularly as my job, but actually turning makeup into something different is fun." And, you know, hella inspiring for anyone who still struggles with the basics of applying eyeliner.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

So to make you feel bad for barely having had enough energy to wash your face today, please gaze at these crazy cool looks, ahead.

**I am putting a disclaimer thatI had NO idea that @looks_by_lexington did a look like this. I didn't even follow her to know, but I saw where both of ours look extremely similar by comments, so I checked. She did hers first, so if anything go check hers out! On my life though it was extremely coincidental and I apologize for anyone who think I purposely ripped her off. I asked on Facebook a look I should do, and this was most requested. Please go check hers out! If I ever do a look inspired by someone, I would definitely leave credit where it's due just to avoid stress! I also messaged and apologized to her for this, because I seriously had no idea. ** Thankyou guys so much for all the positive feedback on my Gary the snail look! This was the next most requested, so I figured I'd do it! For this look, I started out using @elfcosmetics HD Lifting Concealer as my primer/base, and then went in with some face paint from @mehronmakeup! Shading is used with the @morphebrushes 35b glam palette, and liner is @katvondbeauty tattoo liner in "trooper". Lashes are from @kissproducts, and eyebrows are @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in "taupe" and "chocolate"!

A post shared by @ drownthecityy on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
The One Thing All Royal Women Are Required to Wear
Your Mom's Old Claw Clips Are Back in Fashion
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kim K Admits to Removing Her Boob Stretch Marks
You Need to See This Pimple-Popping Toy
The $9 Face Mask Lili Reinhart Swears By
Apparently, McDonald’s Fries Can Cure Hair Loss
Urban Decay Just Launched a New Naked Palette
Emma Stone Just Got a Perm and We're Crying
People Are Telling Cardi B to Shave Her Stomach
You Need to See This Nickelodeon Eyeshadow Palette