This Makeup Artist Paints Famous People on Her Eyes and We're *Obsessed*

I’m all about crazy intricate makeup looks. Putting real bugs on your face in the name of beauty? Bring it. Gluing tinsel to your lashes for a glittery lash look? All about it. So when I stumbled upon one Instagram account devoted to paintings of famous characters on eyelids, I was, as you’d guess, here for it.

Meet Kristen Jones, the makeup artist behind Instagram account @drownthecityy who paints ridiculously cool and intricate faces over her eyebrows and eyelids (think: Post Malone, Chuckie Finster from Rugrats, and Dustin from Stranger Things). If the drawings look intense, it’s because they freaking are. "For regular cartoon characters it takes me about 20 to 30minutes, but for real people, it takes up to an hour and a half," says Jones to Marie Claire. Which makes sense, because check out this crazy Timmy Turner breakdown:

“For this look, I had used @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in ‘blonde’ and ‘chocolate,’ then went in with @mehronmakeup facepaint,” reads the caption. “Afterwards I set everything with shadows from the @morphebrushes 35b glam palette and @nyxcosmetics ‘whipped cream’ single eyeshadow. Mascara is @lorealmakeup telescopic!”

Though her account only has 122 posts (some of which feature “classic” looks, like a bronzed smoky eye or hazy neutral eye), she has amassed a whopping 17,000 followers who regularly comment on her photos with, “YESSSSSSSS” and “Omgg I love this,” and “Amazing.” And, if you’ve stalked her account like I have, you’d know that the praise is merited.

But for Jones, she's only in it for the fun (and maybe some hardcore fan love, too). "I started doing characters because I enjoy drawing in real life," she says. "I do makeup regularly as my job, but actually turning makeup into something different is fun." And, you know, hella inspiring for anyone who still struggles with the basics of applying eyeliner.

So to make you feel bad for barely having had enough energy to wash your face today, please gaze at these crazy cool looks, ahead.

