Bella Hadid Just Took a Helicopter Around the Statue of Liberty

And then she spent some time with her horses.

Oct 22, 2017

Bella Hadid is on vacation, and she's already fitted a lot in. From a helicopter ride around the Statue of Liberty, to a trip upstate to see her horses, the model has been incredibly busy. And, obviously, she managed to look flawless throughout:

Off To Nowhere 🤞🏼

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

She also took a photo with her "one true love":

❤️

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

But as well as taking in some infamous sights, and spending some quality time with her favorite horses, Hadid also shared a photo of a gorgeous looking bedroom. It seems as though the model is finally having some downtime from her busy schedule.

Hadid captioned one of her photos "Off to nowhere," but it definitely looks like she chose the perfect places for some relaxation.

