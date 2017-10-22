Bella Hadid Just Took a Helicopter Around the Statue of Liberty

Bella Hadid is on vacation, and she's already fitted a lot in. From a helicopter ride around the Statue of Liberty, to a trip upstate to see her horses, the model has been incredibly busy. And, obviously, she managed to look flawless throughout:

Off To Nowhere 🤞🏼 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She also took a photo with her "one true love":

❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 21, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

But as well as taking in some infamous sights, and spending some quality time with her favorite horses, Hadid also shared a photo of a gorgeous looking bedroom. It seems as though the model is finally having some downtime from her busy schedule.

Instagram+bellahadid

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Instagram+bellahadid

Instagram+bellahadid

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Instagram+bellahadid

Instagram+bellahadid

Hadid captioned one of her photos "Off to nowhere," but it definitely looks like she chose the perfect places for some relaxation.