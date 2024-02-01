Bella and Gigi Hadid, fashion's favorite supermodel-sister duo and quintessential representations of modern It Girls, are a force to be reckoned with. Over a decade since their runway debuts in 2014, the two of them continue to take the world by storm (earlier this week, Gigi opened the Jacquemus 'Les Sculptures' show to much fanfare.) But did you know a third Hadid sister has thrown her hat into the ring? Alana Hadid, the eldest of the bunch, has a modeling career of her own.

Alana, Gigi and Bella's older half-sister, made her runway debut last season at Copenhagen Fashion Week by opening the Saks Potts show. And at the Danish capital's ongoing Fall/Winter 2024 season, running now from January 28 to February 2, the 38-year-old hit the runways a few more times.

So far, the oldest Hadid sister has walked a total of two shows for the current season, the first one being for the Danish fashion brand Herskind. While walking for the brand's presentation, Alana wore a glossy chocolate brown leather jacket, which came with fringe sleeves and was buttoned up all the way to the top. Her look was completed with dark mocha tights and knee-high boots in stark white.

Alana Hadid walking for Danish fashion brand Herskind. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not long after, Alana turned up once again at the Danish label Munthe's Fall/Winter 2024 showing. She was photographed posing in a matching dark-wash denim set, which played on the Americana cowgirl theme of the giant horse backdrop behind her. Alana layered a white and yellow long-sleeve top underneath her jean separates and finished the look off with crisp white sneakers.

Alana Hadid posing for Munthe's fashion presentation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her runway debut in last season's Saks Potts show, Alana wore a white macramé bra teamed with a cropped beige jacket. Calling on an unforgettable early 2000s trend, the Scandi brand styled the eldest Hadid sister in a cobalt blue sequin skirt with jeans layered underneath—a combo we can easily imagine on Bella, who's typically found of any trend that could be qualified as risky.

Alana Hadid opening for the Saks Potts Spring/Summer 2024 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alana isn't necessarily a "new" face to fashion. She's already an established designer who co-founded the denim and knitwear label La Detresse alongside her partner Emily Perlstein. But there's something about having yet another Hadid sister thrown into the high-fashion mix that is much more exciting, especially as Alana lives her life relatively low-key compared to her younger siblings.

With one more day remaining of Copenhagen Fashion Week, perhaps we'll get to see one last runway sighting from Alana. Or perhaps she'll even make a surprise debut for the upcoming presentations in New York City in the next few days.