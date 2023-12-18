I hate sounding like a broken record, but 2000s fashion is back, baby! Case in point: Bella Hadid—supermodel, younger sister to Gigi, and fan of trends like Blokecore and Balletcore—just stepped out in what I’m calling Paris Hilton-core for now: low-rise black yoga pants, a matching fitted hoodie, an oversized Von Dutch handbag, and chunky sneakers.
Hadid, who was born in 1996 and therefore survived the early aughts fashion the first time around, is very much back on the New York street-style scene after a brief hiatus this summer and fall (see: her very chic knitted set that I want to copy) was spotted in the sleek all-black ensemble on Dec. 18.
She’s been a long-time adopter of the early-2000s fashion resurgence—she’s worn dresses over jeans and lots of low-rise denim several times over the last year or so—but this is perhaps her most paired-down version of the trend yet. This only furthers my belief that the supermodel is exiting her maximalist fashion era in lieu of simpler, more minimal looks. There’s been no word yet on which brand she’s wearing, but I will sit here and refresh my inbox until I find a way to copy her exact look.
Aside from the red studded and logo-ed Von Dutch shoulder bag slung over her shoulder, Hadid kept her accessories simple, opting for a wide black headband (another recent favorite of hers) and a pair of her go-to slender racer-style black sunglasses. She also carried a coordinating bright red oversized jacket over her arm to protect against New York City’s recent deluge of rain.
I would love to say that Hadid is alone in her love of a low-rise moment, but celebrities like Natalie Portman have also followed suit and worn something similar lately. Olivia Rodrigo also wore a very retro green fuzzy top while in New York following her performance on Saturday Night Live.
For some, low-slung pants are '00s fashion fail. For others, the style is a fun flashback that offers a sultry slice of skin. To emulate a similar look to Hadid's yourself, look for yoga pairs of black or hot pink pants—which Gen-Z has conveniently rebranded to be “flared leggings" over on TikTok—and a matching fitted hoodie in the same hue. Other layers are optional, but for a Disney-ified version of the trend, you can always layer one more tank top with your pants and hoodie. Or, add in a chunkier belt that you can wear low-slung over your low-rise pants. Accessorize with a chunky silver charm bracelet! Or a netted choker! Lean into the plethora of very copyable 2000s fashion trends in the world.
Keep scrolling to shop a few similar hoodies and yoga pant combinations. Feel free to stream some early JoJo or Britney Spears to complete the vibe.
Shop Bella Hadid's 2000s Outfit
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
-
Lily James’ Coats Are Making Us Excited for Winter
She’s on a press tour in New York City promoting her new film, ‘The Iron Claw.’
By Rachel Burchfield
-
35 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Procrastinators
Quick shipping included.
By Judith Jones
-
Jonathan Majors Has Been Dropped By Marvel After Guilty Verdict for Assault and Harassment of Ex-Girlfriend
The actor was arrested following an incident that left his then-partner with a lacerated ear and fractured finger.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Hailey Bieber Doubled Down On All Things Fuzzy and Furry in Ferragamo
Bieber looked as cozy as can be in two Ferragamo faux fur coats.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Kendall Jenner Is Unbothered Post-Bad Bunny Breakup in a $27,000 Fur Coat
Her take on revenge dressing includes luxury with a capital L, of course.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Bella Hadid Kickstarts the New 'Grunge Grandma' Trend in Knits and Leather
Think: an edgier, more experimental take on Coastal Grandma.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Jennifer Lopez Reminds Us of the Beauty of Wardrobe Basics
Her off-duty look was a lesson in low-effort, high-impact styling.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Beyoncé Shined in Holiday Hot Pants and a Nude-Illusion Top
Holiday party dressing, the Queen Bey way.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Emily Ratajkowski Proved a Coat *Can* Be the Whole Outfit
Because, in the colder seasons, it doesn't really matter what's underneath, does it?
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Kendall Jenner Offered an Apocalyptic Take on Après Ski Style
She forewent her typical minimalism for a dark and gothic vibe in Aspen.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Hailey Bieber Continues to Reinvent the No-Pants Trend—This Time in Micro Shorts
Her latest pantless look felt very "Lady Di leaving the gym"—only sans pants.
By Kaitlin Clapinski