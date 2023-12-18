I hate sounding like a broken record, but 2000s fashion is back, baby! Case in point: Bella Hadid—supermodel, younger sister to Gigi, and fan of trends like Blokecore and Balletcore—just stepped out in what I’m calling Paris Hilton-core for now: low-rise black yoga pants, a matching fitted hoodie, an oversized Von Dutch handbag, and chunky sneakers.

Hadid, who was born in 1996 and therefore survived the early aughts fashion the first time around, is very much back on the New York street-style scene after a brief hiatus this summer and fall (see: her very chic knitted set that I want to copy) was spotted in the sleek all-black ensemble on Dec. 18.

She’s been a long-time adopter of the early-2000s fashion resurgence—she’s worn dresses over jeans and lots of low-rise denim several times over the last year or so—but this is perhaps her most paired-down version of the trend yet. This only furthers my belief that the supermodel is exiting her maximalist fashion era in lieu of simpler, more minimal looks. There’s been no word yet on which brand she’s wearing, but I will sit here and refresh my inbox until I find a way to copy her exact look.

Aside from the red studded and logo-ed Von Dutch shoulder bag slung over her shoulder, Hadid kept her accessories simple, opting for a wide black headband (another recent favorite of hers) and a pair of her go-to slender racer-style black sunglasses. She also carried a coordinating bright red oversized jacket over her arm to protect against New York City’s recent deluge of rain.

(Image credit: Backgrid )

I would love to say that Hadid is alone in her love of a low-rise moment, but celebrities like Natalie Portman have also followed suit and worn something similar lately. Olivia Rodrigo also wore a very retro green fuzzy top while in New York following her performance on Saturday Night Live.

For some, low-slung pants are '00s fashion fail. For others, the style is a fun flashback that offers a sultry slice of skin. To emulate a similar look to Hadid's yourself, look for yoga pairs of black or hot pink pants—which Gen-Z has conveniently rebranded to be “flared leggings" over on TikTok—and a matching fitted hoodie in the same hue. Other layers are optional, but for a Disney-ified version of the trend, you can always layer one more tank top with your pants and hoodie. Or, add in a chunkier belt that you can wear low-slung over your low-rise pants. Accessorize with a chunky silver charm bracelet! Or a netted choker! Lean into the plethora of very copyable 2000s fashion trends in the world.

Keep scrolling to shop a few similar hoodies and yoga pant combinations. Feel free to stream some early JoJo or Britney Spears to complete the vibe.