Bella Hadid is no stranger to making a statement with her off-duty outfits. In particular, Hadid's latest look epitomizes her eccentric style: On Sunday, March 17, while walking through a neighborhood in Los Angeles, the supermodel demonstrated a rather unconventional take on spring fashion.
For the sunny occasion—which followed a streak of gloomy days in the city—Hadid commemorated the gorgeous weather by calling on a tentpole piece of transitional dressing: her best trench coat. Here is where Hadid steered from the status quo: The 27-year-old styled her outerwear—a suede camel-colored style from Mango—with a black push-up bralette underneath.
Hadid cinched her trench at the waist, creating a sculpted silhouette, and slipped on a pair of black trousers that perfectly coordinated with her lace-trimmed bralette.
As for accessories, she carried not one but two bags: a leather shoulder bag with a lengthy strap and a canvas tote that appeared to be filled to the brim. She also clutched a Neewer ring light case, leading some to think that she was filming video content of some sort (perhaps for Hadid's new beauty brand, Orebella?).
Regarding her jewelry, Hadid opted for the 'more is more' motto, flaunting chunky gold earrings and several gold rings across her fingers. Lastly, she slipped on a pair of sleek sunglasses and pulled her brunette strands back with a navy headband.
Hadid tends to take the unexpected approach with her fashion, so her choice of pairing a coat with lingerie shouldn’t come as much of a surprise—especially to those who are familiar with the model’s unique, one-of-one sense of style. But her recent outfit is a possible signal that she'll be trading her recent horse-girl style for a more polished and sultry vibe—at least for now, that is.
Just last week, the supermodel was spotted in Los Angeles wearing her take on a Canadian tuxedo, including straight-leg jeans, a biker-style denim jacket, and a white tank top. She styled her look with a brown leather belt, a Givenchy bag, and rectangular sunglasses.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
And prior to wearing head-to-toe denim, the model showcased her cowgirl-inspired aesthetic while on a ranch in Weatherford, Texas. For the outing from earlier this year, Hadid wore dark bootcut jeans, a colorful graphic tee, a striped button-down shirt, and brown riding boots.
The odds are, though, that Hadid’s Western style streak will likely return soon, seeing as her new beau, Adan Banuelos, is a professional horseback rider. But for now, the model is providing a glimpse inside her fresh spring wardrobe, which seems to be full of sartorial surprises.
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes engaging stories ranging from shopping pieces to trend reports. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren covered fashion and beauty for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor, with a specific focus on e-commerce. She also held editorial roles at Town & Country, Into The Gloss, and Philadelphia Style Magazine. Lauren earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, with a minor in Journalism, from the University of Pennsylvania. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
-
The 9 Best Clear Mascaras, According to Makeup Artists
Here's why the experts keep this understated product in their kits.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Wait, Are Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal Dating?
This seems too good to be true.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Zendaya Plays a Tennis Pro in Her Next Film, So It Makes Sense That She and Boyfriend Tom Holland Do Date Day at a Tennis Tournament
Insert corny “love all” tennis joke here.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Take It From Katie Holmes: Chunky Sneakers Are 2024's Top Shoe Trend
She's ditching her trusty Adidas Sambas for more statement sneakers.
By India Roby Published
-
Zendaya Debuts Her 'Challengers' Era in a Tennis-Core Hoodie and Mini Skirt
The actress kicked off her new fashion era at a tennis match with Tom Holland.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid Rejects Runway Denim Trends for Cowgirl Jeans
Her latest off-duty look proves her commitment to the look.
By India Roby Published
-
Kristen Stewart Endorses the No-Pants Trend Once Again
The actress wore nothing but cable-knit briefs while out in New York City.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Kaia Gerber Ditches the Oscars Red Carpet in a Disco Maxi Dress
The 22-year-old model was the spitting image of her mother, Cindy Crawford.
By India Roby Published
-
Kristen Stewart Pulls Off Three Punk Outfit Changes in One Day
She put her beloved punk spin on each outfit.
By India Roby Published
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Red Carpet Fashion Is as Triumphant as Her Résumé
Not only is the Oscar winner a breakout film star, she's a fashion darling on the rise.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Rewears Kate Moss’ Sheer Dress From Givenchy's 1996 Archive
It hasn't been seen since 1996.
By Emma Childs Published