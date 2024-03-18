Bella Hadid is no stranger to making a statement with her off-duty outfits. In particular, Hadid's latest look epitomizes her eccentric style: On Sunday, March 17, while walking through a neighborhood in Los Angeles, the supermodel demonstrated a rather unconventional take on spring fashion.

For the sunny occasion—which followed a streak of gloomy days in the city—Hadid commemorated the gorgeous weather by calling on a tentpole piece of transitional dressing: her best trench coat . Here is where Hadid steered from the status quo: The 27-year-old styled her outerwear—a suede camel-colored style from Mango —with a black push-up bralette underneath.

Bella Hadid takes a stroll in Los Angeles while wearing a suede trench (from Mango) layered over a black bralette. (Image credit: Mango)

Hadid cinched her trench at the waist, creating a sculpted silhouette, and slipped on a pair of black trousers that perfectly coordinated with her lace-trimmed bralette.

As for accessories, she carried not one but two bags: a leather shoulder bag with a lengthy strap and a canvas tote that appeared to be filled to the brim. She also clutched a Neewer ring light case, leading some to think that she was filming video content of some sort (perhaps for Hadid's new beauty brand, Orebella?).

Bella Hadid flaunts a double denim look, wearing a moto jacket and bootcut jeans. (Image credit: Mango)

Regarding her jewelry, Hadid opted for the 'more is more' motto, flaunting chunky gold earrings and several gold rings across her fingers. Lastly, she slipped on a pair of sleek sunglasses and pulled her brunette strands back with a navy headband.

Hadid tends to take the unexpected approach with her fashion, so her choice of pairing a coat with lingerie shouldn’t come as much of a surprise—especially to those who are familiar with the model’s unique, one-of-one sense of style. But her recent outfit is a possible signal that she'll be trading her recent horse-girl style for a more polished and sultry vibe—at least for now, that is.

Just last week, the supermodel was spotted in Los Angeles wearing her take on a Canadian tuxedo , including straight-leg jeans, a biker-style denim jacket, and a white tank top. She styled her look with a brown leather belt, a Givenchy bag, and rectangular sunglasses.

And prior to wearing head-to-toe denim, the model showcased her cowgirl-inspired aesthetic while on a ranch in Weatherford, Texas. For the outing from earlier this year, Hadid wore dark bootcut jeans, a colorful graphic tee, a striped button-down shirt, and brown riding boots.

Bella Hadid wearing another cowgirl-inspired outfit, featuring a graphic baby tee, dark bootcut jeans, and heeled leather boots. (Image credit: Courtesy of @bellahadid