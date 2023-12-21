Bella Hadid has made her soft launch back into the public eye, and with that has come a new, softer aesthetic. The supermodel is best known for her quirky, sometimes out-there, fashion sense, wearing everything from Nike knee-high socks with high heels to boxer briefs with UGG boots. Over the past few days, though, we've seen her take a more minimalistic approach. She's opted for the '90s blazer and jean combo, à la Cindy Crawford, and even a cozy knit set. Furthermore, Hadid just wore tan Adidas Sambas, a noticeable shift from her typical interest in outrageous footwear (have you seen her pair of Marc Jacobs Kiki Boots?)
As opposed to her typical black-and-white colorway, which has ruled the sneaker world in the past year, Hadid chose a pair in beige when out and about in New York City. The model styled her more low-key iteration of the top trending sneakers of 2023 with all-white trousers and a white tank top. She layered a cable-knit, cream-colored sweater combo and topped off her ensemble with a camel-colored trench coat lined in plaid.
It's official: The certified "It" girl is embracing her own version of quiet luxury. We never thought we'd see a Bella Hadid and Sofia Grainge-Richie style crossover, but what a way to end 2023.
Hadid's look also consisted of another familiar accessory. She used the same Stella McCartney chain half-moon bag she was spotted with just the other day, which is currently on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue. We applaud Bella for the double use, as many celebrities can fall into the trap of one-time wear. I mean, with a handbag that cute—and not to mention aligned with winter 2024's handbag trends—why wouldn't she want to give it a proper go-around?
Perhaps we've gotten a front-row seat for the newest "must-have" shoe of 2024. It seems like it's time for a switch-up, considering a walk through Soho with your head down means you'll encounter an inescapable sea of black-and-white Adidas Sambas at every turn. Frightening!
So, as Hadid's minimalist fashion week comes to a close, we are left with the question of whether this will stick. Has she officially traded in her tried-and-true blokette aesthetic for something entirely different? Perhaps she has decided to take a page out of her sister Gigi's book, who was just spotted in a similar chilled-out look. Only time will tell, but consider us seated for it.
Shop Bella Hadid's Outfit
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
-
Beyoncé's New Manicure Pays Tribute to Another (Holiday) Icon
I'm talking about Santa, baby.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Jennifer Lopez Says She Is Open to Collaborating with Husband Ben Affleck Again Onscreen
The couple—who worked together on Lopez’s upcoming 'This Is Me…Now' project—costarred in both 'Gigli' and 'Jersey Girl' in the aughts.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Love Hewitt Says a Director Told Her to “Be Sexier” When She Was 23
“I don’t know what that means.”
By Danielle Campoamor
-
A Love Letter to Effortless '90s Business Casual, by Bella Hadid
She paid homage to the effortless looks of Cindy Crawford and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.
By Melony Forcier
-
Bella Hadid's Low-Rise Yoga Pants Are So 2000s It Hurts
The Von Dutch bag really makes it.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Bella Hadid Kickstarts the New 'Grunge Grandma' Trend in Knits and Leather
Think: an edgier, more experimental take on Coastal Grandma.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
At Long Last: Bella Hadid Staged Her Street Style Return
Hadid, the queen of quirky-cool style, might be turning over a new fashion leaf.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Sophie Turner Is the Reigning Queen of Low-Key Luxury
She's mastered "work smarter, not harder" styling.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Rihanna's Fenty Creepers Are Back!
Meet the bigger, bolder platform Phatty sneaker.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
If Rihanna Says Leggings Are Pants, Then Leggings Are Pants
Including leather, leggings, and lots of diamonds, of course.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Bella Hadid's Best Looks
An ongoing look at the model's best outfits.
By The Editors