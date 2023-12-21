Bella Hadid has made her soft launch back into the public eye, and with that has come a new, softer aesthetic. The supermodel is best known for her quirky, sometimes out-there, fashion sense, wearing everything from Nike knee-high socks with high heels to boxer briefs with UGG boots. Over the past few days, though, we've seen her take a more minimalistic approach. She's opted for the '90s blazer and jean combo, à la Cindy Crawford, and even a cozy knit set. Furthermore, Hadid just wore tan Adidas Sambas, a noticeable shift from her typical interest in outrageous footwear (have you seen her pair of Marc Jacobs Kiki Boots?)

As opposed to her typical black-and-white colorway, which has ruled the sneaker world in the past year, Hadid chose a pair in beige when out and about in New York City. The model styled her more low-key iteration of the top trending sneakers of 2023 with all-white trousers and a white tank top. She layered a cable-knit, cream-colored sweater combo and topped off her ensemble with a camel-colored trench coat lined in plaid.

It's official: The certified "It" girl is embracing her own version of quiet luxury. We never thought we'd see a Bella Hadid and Sofia Grainge-Richie style crossover, but what a way to end 2023.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid's look also consisted of another familiar accessory. She used the same Stella McCartney chain half-moon bag she was spotted with just the other day, which is currently on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue. We applaud Bella for the double use, as many celebrities can fall into the trap of one-time wear. I mean, with a handbag that cute—and not to mention aligned with winter 2024's handbag trends—why wouldn't she want to give it a proper go-around?

Perhaps we've gotten a front-row seat for the newest "must-have" shoe of 2024. It seems like it's time for a switch-up, considering a walk through Soho with your head down means you'll encounter an inescapable sea of black-and-white Adidas Sambas at every turn. Frightening!

So, as Hadid's minimalist fashion week comes to a close, we are left with the question of whether this will stick. Has she officially traded in her tried-and-true blokette aesthetic for something entirely different? Perhaps she has decided to take a page out of her sister Gigi's book, who was just spotted in a similar chilled-out look. Only time will tell, but consider us seated for it.