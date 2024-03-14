Bella Hadid Rejects Runway Denim Trends for Cowgirl Jeans

When Bella Hadid wears jeans, she isn’t taking cues from the runway’s biggest denim trends. Instead, she’s channeling 2024’s obsession with all things country—and possibly her professional cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos.
Hadid left the Beverly Hills set of an undisclosed modeling gig in head-to-toe black. Her outfit started with model-off-duty staples like a graphic baby tee and one of her best designer bags (in this case, a quilted oversize flap bag by Saint Laurent). Then things took a turn toward the rodeo with dark bootcut jeans, which were flared at the ankle.
Instead of cowgirl boots, the 27-year-old put her supermodel flair on the look with square-toe, heeled leather boots.
As for accessories, Hadid kept things simple with stacks of silver rings, thick gold hoops, and teeny-tiny black sunglasses. All that's missing to take this outfit into true cowgirl territory is the hat!
Hadid has been in her horse-girl fashion era for a few months now. While she's ridden horses since she was young, her style has recently swapped early-aughts vintage coats and quirky patterned tops for turquoise jewelry, cowboy hats and boots, and "Home on the Range" prints. To unveil her forthcoming new beauty brand, Orabella, on Instagram, Hadid shared a video frolicking with her livestock in a yellow prairie dress.
She also attended The American Performance Horseman by Teton Ridge event in Arlington, Texas, to cheer on her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, in full Western gear.
Considering artists like Beyoncé and Lana Del Rey are due to release country music later this year (and are switching up their fashion to match), Hadid just one of many yeehaw agenda fans. Select runway designers are also embracing cowboy codes—like Pharrell, who turned his latest Louis Vuitton menswear runway into a Westernwear playground.
With the supermodel finally coming out of her street-style hiatus (for now), more rodeo-ready looks will come from Hadid in the months ahead. Saddle up.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Minnie Driver Reveals What She Would Have Told Her Younger Self After Her Breakup With Matt Damon
“I want to wrap my arms around that young woman and hug her…”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Photographer Misan Harriman Denies Editing Meghan Markle Pregnancy Photo Amid Kate Middleton Controversy
"This is crazy."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kristen Stewart Fully Commits to Lingerie Dressing
Her experimental fashion streak is just getting started.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid Remains the Reigning Queen of Horse Girl Style
She returned to Instagram in Y2K rodeo gear.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Meet Alana Hadid, the Third Supermodel Sister Taking Over the Runways
ICYMI: There's another Hadid sister taking over the catwalk.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid's Undone Button-Down Shirt and Reading Glasses Revive the Sexy Librarian Look
BRB—I have to go and renew my library card.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid's Tan Adidas Sambas Will Be the Trendiest Sneaker of 2024
She's taken a page from her sister's style file.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
A Love Letter to Effortless '90s Business Casual, by Bella Hadid
She paid homage to the effortless looks of Cindy Crawford and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Bella Hadid's Low-Rise Yoga Pants Are So 2000s It Hurts
The Von Dutch bag really makes it.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Bella Hadid Kickstarts the New 'Grunge Grandma' Trend in Knits and Leather
Think: an edgier, more experimental take on Coastal Grandma.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published
-
At Long Last: Bella Hadid Staged Her Street Style Return
Hadid, the queen of quirky-cool style, might be turning over a new fashion leaf.
By Maria Santa Poggi Published