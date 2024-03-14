Bella Hadid Rejects Runway Denim Trends for Cowgirl Jeans

When Bella Hadid wears jeans, she isn’t taking cues from the runway’s biggest denim trends . Instead, she’s channeling 2024’s obsession with all things country—and possibly her professional cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos .

Hadid left the Beverly Hills set of an undisclosed modeling gig in head-to-toe black. Her outfit started with model-off-duty staples like a graphic baby tee and one of her best designer bags (in this case, a quilted oversize flap bag by Saint Laurent). Then things took a turn toward the rodeo with dark bootcut jeans, which were flared at the ankle.

Bella Hadid made her first street style appearance in months in a pair of cowgirl-coded jeans. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Instead of cowgirl boots, the 27-year-old put her supermodel flair on the look with square-toe, heeled leather boots.

As for accessories, Hadid kept things simple with stacks of silver rings, thick gold hoops, and teeny-tiny black sunglasses. All that's missing to take this outfit into true cowgirl territory is the hat!

Hadid has been in her horse-girl fashion era for a few months now. While she's ridden horses since she was young, her style has recently swapped early-aughts vintage coats and quirky patterned tops for turquoise jewelry, cowboy hats and boots, and "Home on the Range" prints. To unveil her forthcoming new beauty brand, Orabella, on Instagram, Hadid shared a video frolicking with her livestock in a yellow prairie dress.

She also attended The American Performance Horseman by Teton Ridge event in Arlington, Texas, to cheer on her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, in full Western gear.

Bella Hadid cheered on her boyfriend, professional cowboy Adan Banuelos, in Westernwear classics like a black ten-gallon hat and a turquoise necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering artists like Beyoncé and Lana Del Rey are due to release country music later this year (and are switching up their fashion to match), Hadid just one of many yeehaw agenda fans. Select runway designers are also embracing cowboy codes—like Pharrell, who turned his latest Louis Vuitton menswear runway into a Westernwear playground.

With the supermodel finally coming out of her street-style hiatus (for now), more rodeo-ready looks will come from Hadid in the months ahead. Saddle up.