Bella Hadid Interrupts Shopping Spree To Pet Adorable Dog

For most people, last minute holiday shopping is a high-stress experience that involves at least one or two meltdowns.
Bella Hadid is not most people.
The supermodel was spotted in New York City Friday on a holiday shopping spree -- and it looked like the best time ever.
Decked out in a pair of high-waisted jeans, square toe boots and a plaid coat, accessorized with hoops, a large heart pendant and a pair of oversized sunglasses, she also looked significantly more put together than I ever have during the last weeks of December -- while shopping or otherwise.
Plus, in-between stuffing the trunk with goodies from Ulta and a children's store (shopping for her niece, perhaps?) she even had time to stop and pet one seriously adorable dog.
Hadid has been making the rounds in New York recently, running errands with a glossy new hair color and single-handedly predicting 2024's newest it-shoe.
If you need me, I'll be figuring out how to get on her list next year.
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator known for her self-deprecating humor and quick wit. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
