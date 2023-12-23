Bella Hadid Interrupts Shopping Spree To Pet Adorable Dog

For most people, last minute holiday shopping is a high-stress experience that involves at least one or two meltdowns.

Bella Hadid is not most people.

The supermodel was spotted in New York City Friday on a holiday shopping spree -- and it looked like the best time ever.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Decked out in a pair of high-waisted jeans, square toe boots and a plaid coat, accessorized with hoops, a large heart pendant and a pair of oversized sunglasses, she also looked significantly more put together than I ever have during the last weeks of December -- while shopping or otherwise.

Plus, in-between stuffing the trunk with goodies from Ulta and a children's store (shopping for her niece, perhaps?) she even had time to stop and pet one seriously adorable dog.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid has been making the rounds in New York recently, running errands with a glossy new hair color and single-handedly predicting 2024's newest it-shoe.

If you need me, I'll be figuring out how to get on her list next year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)