The revival of 2000s fashion has undeniably ruled the trend cycle over the past few years. Celebrities have leaned into the look of the early aughts, including über-short skirts, low-rise pants, and mini bags. On the other hand, while the Y2K aesthetic has thrived, another decade has risen into mainstream fashion at the same time: the '90s. While the early 2000s were all about unserious, zany trends, '90s fashion was a time for sleek, minimalistic style—and resident "It" girl Bella Hadid has now signed off on the resurgence. While the model is known for her daring, sometimes unconventional fashion choices, she was spotted on the streets of NYC in a low-key look quintessential of the decade. Hadid's '90s outfit featured jeans, a blazer, and nondescript black heeled boots—a pared-back business casual combo you're likely very familiar with.

It's not surprising Hadid has embraced understated style, with the rise of quiet luxury and the desire for simplistic yet effective outfit formulas. Here, she appears to have the lead from the likes of two '90s-style icons. Fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford, who was known for her denim-and-blazer pairings. At the same time, everybody's current style muse, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, was often seen out in business-casual everyday wear similar to Bella's look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As we've just noted, Bella's look can be broken down into a classic '90s outfit formula—but naturally, she's added a few small details that embrace her personal style. The base of her outfit consists of a black blazer on top of a blue ribbed top, paired with straight-leg blue jeans (a staple of the decade) and squared-toe black boots. Even her black metal sunglasses read '90s. She styled the classic fit with a black leather western belt—very Cindy-esque—classic gold hoops and a blush pink scrunchie.

Perhaps our favorite piece of her look centers around her statement handbag. Hadid was seen carrying a Stella McCartney silver and gold chain half-moon bag. Handbags with chain accents are predicted to be a major trend in 2024, as we've seen the style head down recent runways at Loewe, Valentino, and Balenciaga. It only seems right that Bella has tried an iteration of the trend before it hits mainstream fashion.

We hope this doesn't signal a complete end of Hadid's quirky early 2000s fashion moments, but we are still in the early stages of the model's return to the public eye, following a brief hiatus to focus on her health. Nonetheless, seeing her sophisticated approach to street style is exciting, and we can guarantee there will be many more Bella Hadid fashion moments in the coming year.