John Mayer Celebrates One Year of Sobriety with the Best Message

Singer/songwriter John Mayer, person who loves skincare more than you, is celebrating a sobriety milestone—so congratulations and support are definitely in order. Mayer has said in the past that "drinking is a f*cking con," and apparently hasn't touched alcohol for a year.

"One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break," he tweeted. "A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment...I post this because I want people to know that ‘that’s enough for now’ is on the menu, so to speak."

Back in the summer, Mayer said he replaced drinking with smoking weed, telling Rolling Stone, "I put it where drinking used to go, and the quality of life has gone up considerably.... Drinking is a f–king con. How much is enough? Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard. 'I said two, now it’s three, now we’re at four?'"

Mayer added that he "never had a serious issue with it," but felt like he needed to take a break: "There’s never an amount that felt like I was succeeding at life. It always felt wrong."