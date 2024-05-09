Khloé Kardashian Says She Made Tristan Thompson Take 3 Paternity Tests Because Son Tatum Looked So Much Like Brother Rob

Khloé Kardashian just joked that when son Tatum was born, she made his father Tristan Thompson take three paternity tests because the baby looked so much like her brother Rob Kardashian.

"And my son looks just like—to me—just like my brother, and my brother's one of my favorite people," the Good American founder explained on the SHE MD podcast.

"And he's—I'm telling you, my dad, my dad passed away, and my son is like—my son's a year and a half, and he's sarcastic, and my dad had a really dry, silly, just crazy sense of humor, and there's glimmers of my dad in Tatum, and I'm like, 'This is so freaking weird!' but it's just how God works. I love it."

When one of the podcast hosts, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, Khloé's OBGYN, insisted that Tatum looked even more like Rob than he does Robert Kardashian, KoKo concurred.

"Because he was an IVF baby, or a surrogate baby, I was like, 'Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?' because, like, I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum—he was so offended," she revealed.

The second podcast co-host joked that Tatum could be Rob's child "by accident," and Khloé answered, "In this family, that would not surprise me. But that would be so disgusting. But I just was like, I remember, she was like, 'You've already done a DNA test,' and I was like, 'I need to do another one. I need to figure it out.'"

The Kardashians star shares son Tatum, born in 2022, and daughter True, born in 2018, with ex Tristan Thompson.

Just days after the exes did an embryo transfer to have their second child together via surrogate, Khloé found out that the NBA pro had cheated on her (which had happened before), and was being sued for child support by a woman named Maralee Nichols.

Since then, the two have been cordial co-parents, but will reportedly not get back together.