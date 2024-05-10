Hailey and Justin Bieber Exchange Full Eternity Rings Worth an Estimated $69k for Their Vow Renewal

Hailey and Justin Bieber delighted fans and friends alike when they announced their pregnancy news on Thursday, via a video and photos from their vow renewal ceremony.

Over on Instagram, the spouses shared that they are expecting their first child together after over five years of marriage—and their famous friends including several Kardashians, Demi Lovato, Bella Hadid, and Vanessa Hudgens could not be happier for them, if their comments are anything to go by.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber A photo posted by haileybieber on

We already know the bride was wearing head-to-toe Saint Laurent for the special occasion (including these exact sunglasses, in case you want a pair for yourself), but now a jewelry expert has taken a closer look at a *pretty* important accessory that featured in the Biebers' ceremony: their his and hers eternity rings.

Saint Laurent Eyewear SL 462 Sulpice D-Frame Sunglasses $309 at Farfetch

"You don’t have to exchange new rings during a vow renewal ceremony, however Hailey and Justin have chosen to celebrate by giving one another matching 'mom and dad' rings," explains Laura Taylor, a jeweler specializing in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds.

"They’ve chosen to give each other full eternity rings, often worn by married couples who have hit major anniversary milestones, but they are also popular gifts to give new mothers following the birth of their first child."

Hailey and Justin Bieber show off their new eternity rings while announcing their pregnancy news. (Image credit: Instagram)

The expert goes on to explain why the Biebers might have chosen to exchange eternity rings.

"A full eternity ring symbolizes eternal love and commitment," Taylor says. "By choosing matching eternity bands for their vow renewal, Justin and Hailey are promising that they are starting this new chapter in their lives together, as one.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The rings appear to be matching platinum full eternity rings, set with ethically sourced brilliant cut diamonds. Hailey’s ring likely features a total of 3 carats, while Justin’s ring totals about 4 carats as it is slightly bigger.

"I would estimate that Hailey’s ring is worth upwards of $31,000 while Justin’s is worth $38,000."

Hailey and Justin Bieber share a kiss during their vow renewal ceremony. (Image credit: Instagram)

We don't know when the vow renewal happened exactly, but based on some of Hailey's previous comments, it could have been a while ago (this is speculation on my part, by the way).

In October 2023, the supermodel addressed the constant online rumors that she was pregnant, which she said popped up whenever she was a little "bloated." As a result, she said, "When there comes a day that [a pregnancy] is true, you…you, as in the internet, will be the last to know."

Justin Bieber photographs wife Hailey during their vow renewal ceremony. (Image credit: Instagram)

The Rhode Skin founder has also previously spoken about her fears when it comes to bringing a child into the world as two of the most famous people out there.

"I want kids so bad but I get scared," she admitted to The Sunday Times in May 2023. "It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

On a more hopeful note, she added at the time, "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

Sending huge congratulations to the parents to be.