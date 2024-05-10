Travis Kelce is for...evermore part of the Taylor Swift cultural universe now.
On Thursday, May 9, the international superstar kicked off the European leg of her blockbusting Eras Tour with a concert in Paris, France.
There, fans had their questions answered as to whether Swift would incorporate her new album The Tortured Poets Department into her Eras setlist.
First and foremost, the popstar performed "So High School" during the show, a song widely believed to be about her football player boyfriend.
The track's lyrics include the words: "I feel so high school every time I look at you / I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you," and there are also references that feel especially Kelce-coded. For example, Swift sings, "I feel like laughin' in the middle of practice / Do that impression you did of your dad again" and, "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle"
📹 | Taylor performing So High School for the first time on The Eras Tour! pic.twitter.com/CpiQvDe7UfMay 9, 2024
But that's not all: During her performance of this song, Swift and her dancers appeared to do a "swag surf," a side-to-side dance move Kansas City Chiefs fans do to the song "Swag Surfin'" by Fast Life Yungstaz when celebrating during a game.
Also, according to Us Weekly, Swift's dancer Kameron Saunders imitated one of Kelce's "signature touchdown celebrations" during the song. BTW, he is the brother of former Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, in case you thought there weren't enough Easter eggs here.
Essentially, Swift made sure that the Chiefs tight end—whom she's been dating since last summer—felt more than represented in her show.
ALL THE REFERENCES IN “SO HIGH SCHOOL” AT THE ERAS TOUR *the edit* pic.twitter.com/07vmBhnTMIMay 10, 2024
As for TTPD representation, Swift also included the following songs from her latest album in her set: "But Daddy I Love Him," ""Who's Afraid of Little Old Me," ""Down Bad," "Fortnight," "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," and "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart." Us Weekly also reports that she performed "loml" in Paris.
