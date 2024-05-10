Hailey and Justin Bieber Reportedly Already Have a Name For Their Baby

Hailey and Justin Bieber just announced their pregnancy to the world, and apparently they already know what they're going to name the baby.

"Everyone is excited for them," a source told People about the happy news. "They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."

I'm already coming up with my best theories for what the baby will be named—personally, I think "Baby" would be iconic—and of course, so are *people on the internet*.

After one Twitter user asked people for their guesses, they chimed in with the likes of Belieber, Bear, Jailey, Hustin, and Boston, some of which seem more likely than others.

drop your justin & hailey bieber baby name guesses belowMay 10, 2024

Meanwhile, People's source also said, "They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed. They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out. They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed."

This adds up with comments Hailey has previously made about having a baby with her husband of five years. "I want kids so bad but I get scared," she said in May 2023. "It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

The supermodel also said that she wouldn't be announcing a potential pregnancy to the public until late in the game. "When there comes a day that [a pregnancy] is true, you…you, as in the internet, will be the last to know," she said in October 2023 in response to ongoing rumors that she was pregnant.

The famous spouses announced that they were expecting their first child via Instagram on Thursday, posting a video and photos from their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. Messages of congratulations poured in from the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Kris Jenner, Suki Waterhouse, and many more of her famous friends.

Speaking of both the pregnancy and the vow renewal, one source told Us Weekly, "It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good. She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments.

"They decided to renew their vows to embrace a new chapter together. They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three."

Wishing them much happiness for this new chapter!