The 'American Crime Story: Versace' Trailer Is Chilling

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story finally has a trailer, and holy crap we are not prepared for this. The show's first official sneak peek is absolutely incredible—with what look to be career-defining performances from Edgar Ramirez, Penélope Cruz, and Darren Criss.

ACS: Versace chronicles the murder of Gianni Versace (played by Ramirez) by Andrew Cunanan (played by Criss). Meanwhile, Cruz plays an extremely convincing and extra Donatella Versace, but the main draw here is obviously Ricky Martin, who plays Gianni's boyfriend Antonio D'Amico.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres on January 17, and honestly you're going to want to cancel your plans to watch. That is, if you already have plans on January 17, which if you do, impressive.