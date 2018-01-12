Today's Top Stories
Rob Lowe Criticizes Bella Thorne for Complaining About Traffic During Mudslides

"We will try to move out our dead quicker."

Jan 12, 2018

Today in semi-awkward celebrity drama you never saw coming, Rob Lowe has issued a public criticism of Bella Thorne—who complained about highway 101 shutting down thanks to the Santa Barbara mudslides, preventing her from seeing her boyfriend rapper Mod Sun.

In a since-deleted tweet, Thorne wrote, "F—k u 101 to santa barbra. I’m missing my boyfriends first date on his tour :(((."

In response, Lowe screen shotted the tweet and posted it on Instagram, writing, "This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker.”

