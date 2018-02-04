Kylie Jenner Has Officially Given Birth

Though Kylie Jenner has been keeping us in the dark for months—refusing to confirm her pregnancy herself—Jenner has officially confirmed that she gave birth to a baby girl on February 1.

She posted the news in a simple message on Instagram, apologizing to fans for keeping them in the dark during her pregnancy and explaining why she chose to keep that part of her life private.

Jenner, 20, also confirmed boyfriend Travis Scott is the father after posting a video titled, "To our daughter" documenting the couple's pregnancy journey over the last nine months. (The pair have been dating since last April.) When asked about his girlfriend's pregnancy just last month, Scott, 25, sneakily shut down any questions surrounding the pregnancy.

Since news broke of the reported pregnancy back in September, Jenner has been keeping an extremely low profile and had fans speculating for weeks when she would finally have her baby. Congrats to Kylie and Travis!