Today's Top Stories
1
All the Celebrities at New York Fashion Week
2
A Hilariously Honest 'Fifty Shades Freed' Review
3
The Best Buys from Stylebop's Final Markdown Sale
4
Gloria Allred's Documentary Is Vital Viewing
5
53 Ridiculously Pretty Celebrity Pixie Cuts to Try

Watch Kris Jenner Awkwardly Grill Scott Disick About Sofia Richie's Age

"Wait, so how old is she?"

YouTube

In case you hadn't noticed, Scott Disick, 34, is currently dating Sofia Richie, 19. And he's finally opening up about the relationship on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The reality star, or "Lord" as he prefers to be called, spent time with Kris Jenner during Sunday's episode, and ended up having a semi-awkward conversation with her about his new relationship.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

"I don’t think it’s any secret that’s Scott’s been dating," Kris said in an on-camera interview. "But he drops little hints here and there that make me think it might be a little more serious than I thought."

Ready for 2018

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

When the momager eventually asked Scott point-blank about the relationship, she wasted no time grilling him on whether he was dating Sofia, and made sure to ask about both her age and his—looking visibly shocked when Scott confirmed he's 34. Meanwhile, The Lord said he won't be bringing his new girlfriend around the Kardashian family, saying it would be too "bizarre."

Youtube​
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I don’t really feel comfortable talking to her about my personal or dating life," Scott told cameras. "As much as I'd like to be honest with her and tell her how I'm really feeling, I also do want to respect Kourtney and her feelings. Maybe down the line, but right now, my biggest thing is just being respectful of everybody."

Watch their interaction below.

Related Story
Kylie Jenner Steps Out After Giving Birth
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Blake Lively Has Lost 61 Pounds of Baby Weight
Dakota Johnson Talks 'Fifty Shades Freed'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Your Official Guide to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
Why Karlie Kloss's Instagram is being spammed with rat emojis Why Karlie Kloss Is Being Spammed with Rat Emojis
Gigi Hadid Defends Herself After Body Shaming
Reese Witherspoon Is Leading the Charge
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Time
Patrick J. Adams Defends Meghan Markle
Chrissy Teigen: "Plz don't shame me"
Kylie Jenner Steps Out After Giving Birth