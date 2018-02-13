Today's Top Stories
Tiffany Haddish Saw Beyoncé Shut Down an Actress Trying to Flirt with Jay-Z

"Beyoncé came walking up like…'Biitttchhh!'"

We can all agree that Tiffany Haddish has the best stories of all time, and her latest comes with a side of tea. During a recent interview with TV One’s UNCENSORED, the actress says she saw Beyoncé, blessed be her name, shut down a woman who tried to flirt with her husband Jay-Z at a party.

"I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit," Haddish said. "And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z. And she touched Jay-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…'Biitttchhh!' But, she didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them was like, 'Get your hands off my man's chest.'"

Haddish didn't spill the name of the actress, but added, "So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothing yet."

She previously teased the drama during an interview with Vulture, saying, "I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, 'No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!' She was like, 'No, have fun, Tiffany,' and I said, 'I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.' She said, 'Okay,' and then she buried her face in my wig."

Truly, we are unworthy of this friendship.

