8 Things to Know About 'Ingrid Goes West' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Pom Klementieff

Actress Pom Klementieff has a front-row seat to what happens when your Insta crush goes crazy in this month's indie comedy Ingrid Goes West—it's no wonder, then, that she'd rather spend her free time getting away, cruising the streets of Los Angeles on her moped.

Age: 31

Lives in: Los Angeles

You know her from: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

What do you do in your downtime? I love checking out the flowers and trees in Los Angeles—it's a marvel. I'm always surprised by new flowers that I see in L.A. It's so green! I grew up in the French countryside, so I'm just drawn to this.

Go for a spin? When I moved to L.A. from Paris, I didn't have my driver's license. So I was like, How am I going to do this? I'm used to my scooter in Paris. Then a friend told me, "Oh, you can get a moped and you don't need a license for that. Actually, there are moped gangs and you could maybe join one." And I was like, "Great idea!" When you have a moped in L.A., at every red light, everyone is like, "What is this? Tell me more about it."

Fighter or lover? A friend invited me to a boxing match featuring Manny Pacquiao. It was amazing. I said, "Oh, my gosh. I have to train now." I started taking boxing lessons. It takes time to be good and to get the technique. It's such a big challenge, especially as a woman. I mean, when I was little, it was like: Be cute, be pretty, be nice. It shouldn't be that way. I wanted to be stronger, become a badass. If I have a daughter, I will tell her to stand up for herself and that if she wants to fight, she should train for it.

Comfort food? I was raised by my aunt, who's French and an amazing cook. She always told me that even if I don't know recipes, if you watch someone for years, it's going to come back at some point. What's really easy to make and what I love to eat is my aunt's gratin dauphinois— her potato gratin.

Party trick? Before auditioning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, I trained with Jessen Noviello, a martial artist and stuntman. He taught me kickboxing, Tae Kwon Do, and stretching—thanks to Jessen, I am able to do a full split. I'm not proud of this, but I've done it at parties.

