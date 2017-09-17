Beyoncé Wore the Most Beautiful Bodice on Her Broadway Date With Jay Z
And her gold snakeskin clutch is perfect.
Most Popular
Beyoncé has had quite the week. As well as attending Rihanna's Diamond Ball, Beyoncé finally saw Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. The singer attended the musical on a date with husband Jay Z, and has now shared even more photos of the night, which reveal just how chic the couple looked.
Firstly, Jay Z looked dapper in a tux, while Beyoncé wore an Acler Fyffe Bodice in Burnt Sage:
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Other photos reveal that Beyoncé paired the stunning top with a short black skirt, simple black pumps, and a gold snakeskin clutch:
As usual, Beyoncé's style was total perfection.
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.
From: ELLE
More from Marie Claire: