Beyoncé Wore the Most Beautiful Bodice on Her Broadway Date With Jay Z

Beyoncé has had quite the week. As well as attending Rihanna's Diamond Ball, Beyoncé finally saw Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. The singer attended the musical on a date with husband Jay Z, and has now shared even more photos of the night, which reveal just how chic the couple looked.

Firstly, Jay Z looked dapper in a tux, while Beyoncé wore an Acler Fyffe Bodice in Burnt Sage:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Other photos reveal that Beyoncé paired the stunning top with a short black skirt, simple black pumps, and a gold snakeskin clutch:

✨Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway✨ A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

As usual, Beyoncé's style was total perfection.

