This Is What Got Elisabeth Moss Bleeped at the Emmys

Elisabeth Moss won a well-deserved Emmy for The Handmaid's Tale on Sunday night, and went ahead and fired off some four letter words during her acceptance speech—which immediately got her bleeped. So, what did she say that was so offensive to our friends at CBS?

Basically, she called her mom a f*cking badass.

"My brother, Derick, for being my best friend since the day you were born," she said while listing off people to thank. "And my mother. You are brave and strong and smart and you have taught me that you can be kind and a f*cking badass."

Honestly, love it. Also, speaking of Elisabeth Moss not giving a f*ck about censorship, here she is giving the finger while holding her Emmy.

😎 #emmys #handmaidstale A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

