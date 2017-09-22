'Riverdale' May Have Accidentally Revealed a Major Spoiler on Social Media

The CW's hit show Riverdale is coming back in just three weeks (seriously thank God—these post Game of Thrones days have been rough), and they *might* have just accidentally revealed a huge spoiler from the upcoming season.

As most of you who are reading this know (#HelloFans), Riverdale ended on a cliffhanger—with Archie's dad Fred being shot in the diner. His life was literally hanging in the balance all hiatus long, but the show's latest social media post had a pretty big spoiler....

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

There's a special bond between father and son. See Luke Perry in #Riverdale, returning October 11 on The CW. pic.twitter.com/FOqQWRcfIy — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) September 20, 2017

Most Popular

Uhhhhh....so, Fred is alive then, right?

Fans certainly seem to think so:

So Fred made it awesome sauce 😁😁😁 — Cathy Crowe (@mamacat856) September 20, 2017

HES NOT DEAD — Reha •DNA• (@shadowjeon) September 20, 2017

I thought he died 😐..... — Chelsea (@chelsea_notjedi) September 20, 2017

Honestly, thank god. Because a TV show without Luke Perry isn't a TV show worth watching. (Actually, just kidding, we'd watch Riverdale even if it was just Cole Sprouse sulking around in a leather jacket.)

[H/T Teen Vogue]

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.