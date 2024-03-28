When Are the Next Episodes of 'Physical: 100' Season 2 Releasing?

There are several subgenres of reality TV competitions, from dating shows like The Bachelor to brutal mind games like The Traitors. Then there are survival shows, which push contestants to their physical and mental limits with brutal challenges. Netflix's Korean reality show Physical: 100 is the latest in this category, a fierce series which aims to determine the strongest competitor amongst its 100 contestants. Season 2 is now airing on the streaming giant, and it's remained on Netflix's Top 10 list throughout its run, sitting at No. 1 on the Non-English TV chart.

Park Da-sol loads a 40kg sandbag into a mining cart, in 'Physical: 100' season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Sub-titled 'Underground,' season 2 brings a new cast of fitness buffs into its massive windowless set to perform surprising feats of strength and skill. The new cohort is teaming with entertaining personalities that are easy to root for, including underdogs who continue to surprise everyone with their skills and standouts with very unique jobs (a ballerino, an arborist, and a former star of Single's Inferno). Each quest is designed to be well-rounded, meaning that the biggest, buffest bodybuilder isn't automatically going to win. Instead, each player has to use strategy, agility, and endurance to get through the rounds. (The tests have ranged from one-on-one wrestling matches to hauling sandbags.)

Physical: 100 season 2 has been a thrilling ride thus far, but unfortunately it must come to an end (less unfortunate for the players' bodies). Here's when to expect the remaining episodes, including the finale, to release on Netflix.

Team Lee Won-hee strategizes before a challenge, in 'Physical: 100' season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

When is the 'Physical: 100' season 2 finale?

The final two episodes of Physical: 100 season 2 will be released on Tuesday, April 2, 2024—only two weeks after the season made its debut on Netflix. Fans who've been with the show since season 1 know that the debut season had a much longer span, with two episodes dropping each week between January 24 and February 21, 2023. Season 2 got more episodes per week over a shorter span; whether this is better or worse likely depends on your level of patience. Either way, in only a few short days, we'll know which player will be left standing as the season 2 winner.

See the full release schedule for Physical: 100 season 2 below:

Episodes 1-4 – Tuesday March 18, 2024

Episodes 5-7 – Tuesday March 26, 2024

Episodes 8-9 – Tuesday April 2, 2024