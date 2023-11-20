The Holidays Are Coming—13 Pieces I Bookmarked for All the Festive Parties

’Tis the season for endless holiday parties, and while I love any excuse for a festive soirée, I understand that the sartorial conundrum that ensues beforehand can be a massive hurdle. There are so many factors to consider before you even get to picking the clothes: theme, color, versatility, and price—it can feel daunting.

So as your in-house holiday-party-outfit friend, I made it my duty to hunt down the best pieces to help you create a holiday look that’ll definitely get you on the best-dressed list of the night. My go-to this season has been Chico’s seasonal collection, which achieves the perfect balance between polished and festive. The velvet emerald-green ruched-sleeve top styled with a black skirt and the embellished suede heels is just *chef’s kiss.* I’ve recommended it to at least five people already. Keep scrolling for all my picks from the brand to help get your sartorial juices flowing.