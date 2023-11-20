The Holidays Are Coming—13 Pieces I Bookmarked for All the Festive Parties

I’ve got you covered.

MC
(Image credit: Original Illustration by Mira Thekdi)
Humaa Hussain
By Humaa Hussain
published

’Tis the season for endless holiday parties, and while I love any excuse for a festive soirée, I understand that the sartorial conundrum that ensues beforehand can be a massive hurdle. There are so many factors to consider before you even get to picking the clothes: theme, color, versatility, and price—it can feel daunting. 

So as your in-house holiday-party-outfit friend, I made it my duty to hunt down the best pieces to help you create a holiday look that’ll definitely get you on the best-dressed list of the night. My go-to this season has been Chico’s seasonal collection, which achieves the perfect balance between polished and festive. The velvet emerald-green ruched-sleeve top styled with a black skirt and the embellished suede heels is just *chef’s kiss.* I’ve recommended it to at least five people already. Keep scrolling for all my picks from the brand to help get your sartorial juices flowing.

MC
Chico’s Velvet Ruched Sleeve Top

MC
Chico’s Mock Neck Metallic Crinkle Top

MC
Chico’s No Iron Stretch Jacquard Print Shirt

MC
Chico’s Vegan Suede Embellished Heels

MC
Chico’s Mixed Sequin Pullover Sweater

MC
Chico’s Jacquard Floral Topper

MC
Chico’s Girlfriend Coated Gator Ankle Jeans

MC
Chico’s Floral Sequin Pullover Sweater

MC
Chico’s Velvet Sequin Bell Sleeve Dress

MC
Chico’s Gold Tone Pavé Hoops

MC
Chico’s Travelers Collection Velvet Belted Jumpsuit

MC
Chico’s Ruffle Neck Shirt

MC
Chico’s Embellished Neck Shirred Sleeve Top

Humaa Hussain
Humaa Hussain
Associate Shopping Editor

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, covering fashion beauty and home under the Branded Content team. Before joining both titles, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate content to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

Latest