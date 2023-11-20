The Holidays Are Coming—13 Pieces I Bookmarked for All the Festive Parties

’Tis the season for endless holiday parties, and while I love any excuse for a festive soirée, I understand that the sartorial conundrum that ensues beforehand can be a massive hurdle. There are so many factors to consider before you even get to picking the clothes: theme, color, versatility, and price—it can feel daunting.
So as your in-house holiday-party-outfit friend, I made it my duty to hunt down the best pieces to help you create a holiday look that’ll definitely get you on the best-dressed list of the night. My go-to this season has been Chico’s seasonal collection, which achieves the perfect balance between polished and festive. The velvet emerald-green ruched-sleeve top styled with a black skirt and the embellished suede heels is just *chef’s kiss.* I’ve recommended it to at least five people already. Keep scrolling for all my picks from the brand to help get your sartorial juices flowing.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, covering fashion beauty and home under the Branded Content team. Before joining both titles, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate content to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
