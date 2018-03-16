Glittery 'My Little Pony' Face Masks Exist, and I Cannot Handle It

Ready for your daily dose of oh my god? My Little Pony is back, but this time in a more palatable, less juvenile way: in the form of face masks.

Yes, the cult-favorite GlamGlow has paired up with your childhood love, HASBRO, to create My Little Pony #GlitterMasks, a trio of shimmery peel-off masks that are as Instagrammable as they are nostalgic.

The three masks are available in Princess Luna Black, Pinkie Pie Pink, and Twilight Sparkle Purple, which, for adults, roughly translate to black, pink, and purple. Each jar comes with a tiny brush for mess-free slathering, and, just like the original GlamGlow masks, each will soak up excess skin oils for a mattifying effect. But I know you’re really just here for the sparkle.

There’s just one caveat: If you have dry or sensitive skin (especially if you have rosacea, eczema, or cystic acne), you may only gaze at these masks from afar. The combination of glitter flecks and a peel-off mask are guaranteed to wreak havoc on your skin. Sorry, but I love you too much to let you hurt yourself.

So instead, please just stare at the photos and imagine yourself wearing them. That’s almost as good, right? The masks will be available for the relatively steep price of $59—remember how adulthood sucks and isn't cheap?—in April at Sephora and GlamGlow. Get your credit cards ready.

