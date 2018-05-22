This Woman Is Going Viral for Turning Her Face Into the Mona Lisa

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If you've ever spent more than five minutes trying to chisel out your cheekbones to get that Kardashian-level contour, then you'll agree with me when I say that makeup is an actual work of art. And one woman on Instagram may have just earned herself a spot at the Louvre with her re-creation of a certain famous Leonardo da Vinci painting—i.e. the Mona Lisa.

Last week, Instagram user Yuya Mika posted a video to her account showing how she contoured her face to look exactly like the Mona Lisa, and damn—it's seriously impressive. To create the look, Mika used multiple shades of liquid bronzer and concealer to add shadows to her face and visually alter her bone structure to match that of da Vinci's most iconic painting.

A post shared by YUYAMIKA (@heyuhong7) on May 8, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

Insane, right? Clearly, I wasn't the only one who was amazed by her work, as fans commented on the video with, "Your makeup skills are beyond expert level....they're like da Vinci level," and "More stunning than the Mona Lisa herself."



Honestly, if I were standing really far away and squinting a little, I could probably mistake her for the real painting, which is insanely impressive. Mika seems to be working her way through da Vinci's famous paintings, as she's also re-created Lady with an Ermine.

Maybe Mika won't exactly make it into history books for her re-creations of famous works—but she's at least going down in mine.