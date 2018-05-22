Chrissy Teigen Luna
Today's Top Stories
1
Chrissy Teigen on the Struggles After Giving Birth
2
Meghan Attends Her First Event as a Duchess
3
No, You Cannot Unclog or Erase Your Pores
4
Prince George's Only Allowed to Wear Shorts
5
Harry and Meghan's Engagement vs. Wedding Portrait

This Woman Is Going Viral for Turning Her Face Into the Mona Lisa

She's the Leonardo da Vinci of contouring, and I'm in awe.

Instagram/heyuhong7
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If you've ever spent more than five minutes trying to chisel out your cheekbones to get that Kardashian-level contour, then you'll agree with me when I say that makeup is an actual work of art. And one woman on Instagram may have just earned herself a spot at the Louvre with her re-creation of a certain famous Leonardo da Vinci painting—i.e. the Mona Lisa.

Related Stories
This Woman Accidentally Melted Her Beautyblender
This Woman Literally Glued Her Teeth Together

Last week, Instagram user Yuya Mika posted a video to her account showing how she contoured her face to look exactly like the Mona Lisa, and damn—it's seriously impressive. To create the look, Mika used multiple shades of liquid bronzer and concealer to add shadows to her face and visually alter her bone structure to match that of da Vinci's most iconic painting.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A post shared by YUYAMIKA (@heyuhong7) on

Insane, right? Clearly, I wasn't the only one who was amazed by her work, as fans commented on the video with, "Your makeup skills are beyond expert level....they're like da Vinci level," and "More stunning than the Mona Lisa herself."

Honestly, if I were standing really far away and squinting a little, I could probably mistake her for the real painting, which is insanely impressive. Mika seems to be working her way through da Vinci's famous paintings, as she's also re-created Lady with an Ermine.

Maybe Mika won't exactly make it into history books for her re-creations of famous works—but she's at least going down in mine.

A post shared by YUYAMIKA (@heyuhong7) on

Related Story
Someone Painted the Royal Wedding on Their Lips

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
Someone Painted the Royal Wedding on Their Lips
Mila Kunis Doesn't Look Like Mila Kunis Anymore
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Crazy-Good Beauty Products I'm Loving This Week
This Woman Literally Glued Her Teeth Together
Here's Who's Doing Meghan's Royal Wedding Makeup
This Grandma Is Going Viral for Looking So Young
This Viral Sunscreen Looks Amazing on Dark Skin
Bella Hadid's Met Gala Hair was Sewn to Her Head
Ashley Graham backstage Ashley Graham Got a Facial on Her Boobs
Rihanna Fans Have Vowed to Stop Shaving