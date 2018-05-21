Today's Top Stories
1
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
royal wedding 2018 wedding dress 
2
The Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Dresses
3
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?
4
Shop Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's
Prince Harry crying royal wedding
5
Prince Harry Crying at the Royal Wedding

Someone Painted Meghan and Harry's First Kiss on Their Lips and It's Insane

THAT DETAIL, THO.

Instagram/Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In case you, for some reason, avoided all social media over the weekend—ahem, the biggest weekend of the entire freakin' year—then let me inform you that the royal wedding happened, Meghan Markle looked absolutely gorgeous in her chill wedding makeup and low, twisted-and-pinned updo (which, side note: only took 45 minutes to create), and that I'll be obsessively looking at the pictures every week until I die.

But I'm not the only one. Because less than 24 hours after Meghan and Harry tied the knot, the makeup gurus of the world began churning out some of the most insane royal wedding-inspired lewks. Enter: the re-creation of Meghan and Harry's first kiss—painted on someone else's lips. I mean, why the hell not?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Last night, makeup artist Jazmina Daniel posted a photo of her lip art masterpiece on Instagram, and all I can say is WOW. I literally stared at this photo for a solid three minutes (which is a lifetime on social media, let's be honest). The Queen of Instagram-able lip art wrote, "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Royal Wedding inspired lip art requested by you guys," and added a break-down of products she used to carefully craft the look, which included a mix of eyeliners and liquid lipsticks.

Related Stories
Meghan Markle's Insane Hair Evolution Since 2006
This Is Meghan Markle's Wedding Nail Polish

Other users were just as shocked by her lip art, too, commenting, "The lip queen recreating the Royal wedding on her lips... the irony," and "Holy mother the DETAILS."

I honestly wonder if Daniel started painting her lips right after the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex first smooched? Because that amount of detail must have taken a crazy-long number of hours to do. Everything from Harry's scruffy, red beard (which he got to keep for the wedding, by the way) to Meghan's one stray hair in her updo is 100 percent spot on. And for that, I'm in love.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

See the actual picture of the newlyweds' first kiss, below, for comparison, and prepare to stare for a whole three minutes like I did.

Getty Images
Related Story
Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Is Super Chill

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
Mila Kunis Doesn't Look Like Mila Kunis Anymore
5 Crazy-Good Beauty Products I'm Loving This Week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Woman Literally Glued Her Teeth Together
Here's Who's Doing Meghan's Royal Wedding Makeup
This Grandma Is Going Viral for Looking So Young
This Viral Sunscreen Looks Amazing on Dark Skin
Bella Hadid's Met Gala Hair was Sewn to Her Head
Ashley Graham backstage Ashley Graham Got a Facial on Her Boobs
Rihanna Fans Have Vowed to Stop Shaving
See Ashley Graham's Unretouched Swimsuit Campaign