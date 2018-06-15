Today's Top Stories
Why Twitter Is Pissed That North West Wore Her Hair Straight

The internet has feelings over the five-year-old's hair.

Getty Images

Today is North West's 5th birthday, and I have learned two things: 1. My style is way worse than that of a small child, and 2. The people of the internet love to go in on shit that isn't their business.

After a few paparazzi pics surfaced of North West and her family on a pre-birthday outing yesterday evening, Twitter decided it had some intense feelings about the little celebrity's hair.

Getty Images

The pictures show North, alongside mom Kim Kardashian, flexing the coolest pink two-piece outfit (because she's five), a unicorn stuffed animal (because she's five), and a long, straight, super-high ponytail (because she's five).

Almost immediately, though, the internet took to calling out Kim's choice to straighten her half-black daughter's curly hair:

Listen—I'm a white woman with inherent white privilege in the way that I wear my hair (and live every single day in this society), so I pass absolutely judgment on Kim and/or Kanye's decision to straighten North's hair.

Sure, I see why some people are questioning the autonomy of the situation (i.e. was it North's decision, or Kim's?), but I will say that I think it's really nobody's business what a five-year-old does with her little baby life, as long as she's safe and loved.

Some people appear to be on the same page as me, since there's a slew of #NorthWest Tweets standing by KimYe's girl:

Welp, regardless of where you stand, I vote we try a new thing where we let parents parent their own children.

K, thanks. That is all.

