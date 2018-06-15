Today is North West's 5th birthday, and I have learned two things: 1. My style is way worse than that of a small child, and 2. The people of the internet love to go in on shit that isn't their business.
After a few paparazzi pics surfaced of North West and her family on a pre-birthday outing yesterday evening, Twitter decided it had some intense feelings about the little celebrity's hair.
The pictures show North, alongside mom Kim Kardashian, flexing the coolest pink two-piece outfit (because she's five), a unicorn stuffed animal (because she's five), and a long, straight, super-high ponytail (because she's five).
Almost immediately, though, the internet took to calling out Kim's choice to straighten her half-black daughter's curly hair:
Listen—I'm a white woman with inherent white privilege in the way that I wear my hair (and live every single day in this society), so I pass absolutely judgment on Kim and/or Kanye's decision to straighten North's hair.
Sure, I see why some people are questioning the autonomy of the situation (i.e. was it North's decision, or Kim's?), but I will say that I think it's really nobody's business what a five-year-old does with her little baby life, as long as she's safe and loved.
Some people appear to be on the same page as me, since there's a slew of #NorthWest Tweets standing by KimYe's girl:
Welp, regardless of where you stand, I vote we try a new thing where we let parents parent their own children.
K, thanks. That is all.