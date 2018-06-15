Today is North West's 5th birthday, and I have learned two things: 1. My style is way worse than that of a small child, and 2. The people of the internet love to go in on shit that isn't their business.

After a few paparazzi pics surfaced of North West and her family on a pre-birthday outing yesterday evening, Twitter decided it had some intense feelings about the little celebrity's hair.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The pictures show North, alongside mom Kim Kardashian, flexing the coolest pink two-piece outfit (because she's five), a unicorn stuffed animal (because she's five), and a long, straight, super-high ponytail (because she's five).

Almost immediately, though, the internet took to calling out Kim's choice to straighten her half-black daughter's curly hair:

North West is still a baby and has straight hair. I know we all had straight hair too at that age but it’s 2018! The enlightened YouTube era! Come on KimberYe get it together — Tiss’Challa (@NaturallyTiss) June 15, 2018

I really hate how the kardashians keep straightening that poor baby’s hair tho. North west gonna have heat damage before she’s 10- bedore I even knew what a straightener was smh — not a regular person (@_vivrantthang_) June 14, 2018

#1 North West is looking too adult. #2 They already damaging this poor baby’s hair! pic.twitter.com/EyDEuNpr1O — RAENAJENKS (@raenajenks) June 15, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Listen—I'm a white woman with inherent white privilege in the way that I wear my hair (and live every single day in this society), so I pass absolutely judgment on Kim and/or Kanye's decision to straighten North's hair.

Sure, I see why some people are questioning the autonomy of the situation (i.e. was it North's decision, or Kim's?), but I will say that I think it's really nobody's business what a five-year-old does with her little baby life, as long as she's safe and loved.

Some people appear to be on the same page as me, since there's a slew of #NorthWest Tweets standing by KimYe's girl:

why are ppl so upset that north west straightened her hair let her live bro 😭😭😭 — grace (@Oh_Gracee) June 15, 2018

I can’t believe there is an outrage over north west hair being straight. y’all r fucking annoying — aderonke (@zerosuitr0n) June 14, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Were't y'all mad that Blue Ivy's hair was "too nappy" and now you're mad that North West got her hair straightened. — BRIANA 🇫🇷⚽️🏆 (@briasoboojie) June 15, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Welp, regardless of where you stand, I vote we try a new thing where we let parents parent their own children.

K, thanks. That is all.