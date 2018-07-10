Have you seen Kim Kardashian recently? I mean have you really looked at her? Zoomed in on a paparazzi photo, or scrutinized her Instagram stories? (HEY, do not judge me—this is my job. Ish). If you had, you would have noticed that the woman has nary a wrinkle, fine line, blemish nor bump.

Sure, a good majority of her smooth-as-hell face is the result of hours in the derm’s office, but lest you think that bright, happy skin is only reserved for fancy people, Kim just posted a skincare breakdown on her website detailing all of the drugstore products she swears by.

The Goods

In the post aptly titled, “My Fav Drugstore Skincare Products,” Kim writes, “You guys already know my favorite drugstore makeup products, but I wanted to share some of the best drugstore skincare products, too,” before detailing 10—yes, 10—drugstore products she apparently loves. I say apparently, because I can’t imagine Kim Kardashian, with access to all of the most rich and luxurious and overpriced products in the world, uses all 10 of these cheap items at once. But hey!

“You can still find really effective skincare items without having to spend a lot of money,” she continues. “Just remember that consistency is key! If you use the products regularly, you'll see better results.” (That's actually true, folks. Don't use a product 20 percent of the time and expect 100 percent of the results.)

Among the products listed were the cult-favorite Cetaphil Daily Cleanser (perfect for normal and oily skin, according to me), the Burt’s Bees Facial Cleansing Oil (literally the best makeup remover you’ll ever find, also according to me), the very hydrating yet lightweight Olay Regenerist whip Facial Moisturizer SPF 25, and, possibly most importantly, the very affordable (only $13!), much-loved RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream.

Why It Works

I mean, this stuff is so good, it’s earned almost 2,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, along with a stamp of approval from virtually every dermatologist and beauty editor I’ve ever talked to.

And for good reason: The tiny tube of cream is filled with same retinol you’d find in prescription formulas, at nearly the same strength. It’s also got a dose of skin-smoothing glycolic acid and zit-fighting zinc, so you’ll see some immediate results as you wait the standard three months it takes for retinol to start smoothing fine lines, killing zits, and brightening your skin.

If you’ve never used a retinol before, start out slow—apply it once every three nights over a moisturizer, then gradually work your way up to every other night (or every night, if your face is a tank). And if you have sensitive skin, skip this formula and opt for a gentle retinol alternative, instead. Get ready to look like a smooth-ass marble statue fit for The Louvre.