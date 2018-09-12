1
Blake Lively's Nail Art at the 'A Simple Favor' Premiere Had a Secret Reference to the Film

And you'll never guess how much the polish costs.

image
image
Getty Images

At the premiere for her new movie A Simple Favor, Blake Lively's latest nail art look made clear that she has a keen eye for detail. While you're marveling at her outfit, you might have missed a thing or two–like a martini glass accent on her fingernail, which PopSugar caught.

Stepping out onto the red carpet alongside husband Ryan Reynolds and co-stars Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding for the film's premiere Monday night (September 10), Lively stunned in a sharply tailored black matte Givenchy suit with glitter coattails. But that's not all. Lively, who has a history of matching her nails to her outfit, added a Swarovski crystal martini glass to her left ring finger/accent nail—an homage to the film itself, where a martini glass is a recurring symbol.

The attention to detail is astounding, and Lively worked with celebrity nail artist Elle to achieve the dashing look. The surrounding nails–as in, the ones not martini-fied–were first painted in a layer of base coat from LeChat Nails, followed by Lively's pick, LeChat Nails' Dare to Wear Lacquers in Rock the Mic, a shimmering black to match with Blake's black blouse. The nails were then topped with LeChat Nails' top coat.

For the accent nail, Elle used LeChat Nails' Dare to Wear in Black Velvet, a creamy black, and crafted the martini glass from Swarovski crystals soaked in polish and let dry for best application. Oh, and the polishes Blake used? Only $7.

Whether you're a martini-drinker or not, you can definitely appreciate this nail look.

