Just when you thought it was safe to retire from the world of celebrity hair transformations in 2018 (no one’s bold enough to change things up just hours before New Years Eve, right? WRONG), Kylie Jenner takes to Instagram. The mother of Stormi Jenner has decided that the final 24 hours of the year are just the perfect opportunity to undergo a major makeover, which has left the star almost unrecognizable thanks to her most colorful hair yet.

Matching herself to the icy winter months ahead, Kylie has chosen a surprising pop of cool, pastel blue in time for January. As well as leaving behind her recent silver-blonde shade, the almost-billionaire also opted to ditch the extensions for a while, so she’s also rocking a short, choppy crop to boot.

In classic Kylie style, the 21-year-old reality star casually revealed her shock hair transformation on Instagram stories with the help of a cute filter, and later posted a proper image to her main feed. She styled her new blue look with a cosy white puffer jacket and comfy grey sweats, and it's a real post-Christmas vibe.

Instagram

It’s not the first time that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has rocked bold blue hair but, until now, she’s always played it safe and turned to her wig collection for assistance.

Her new look is a cute throwback to the early days of the age of the ‘Kylie Jenner Transformation’, as one of the earliest signature Kylie look involved a bold, cropped dip dye in a similar shade of blue. Remember that one? Does this mean that the circle of life is officially complete?

Getty Images

Getty Images

I’m gonna take a wild guess and predict that the blue look will probably stick around for about as long as the pink tint did, but still. Very cool, Kylie.

