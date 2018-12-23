The holidays are upon and you know, 'tis the season to dress like a sexy swan, apparently. At least, that's the way Kylie Jenner is playing it with her 2018 holiday dress.

The reality star/Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul/iconic "Cool Mom" took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her holiday lewk (or at least one of them—Kylie is super extra about the holidays and will no doubt be showing off several ensembles on social from now through the new year).

In the Saturday picture, Kylie models an all-white ensemble that will take you back to 2010 and the movie Black Swan in a big way. The skin-tight, curve-hugging dress is short ("mid-thigh" is a generous description of the length) and laces corset-style from the neckline all the way down. Yes, the dress shows off Kylie's amazing legs and insane waist-to-hip ratio, but the real scene-stealers are the sleeves—particularly the left sleeve, which is feather and swan-like and fabulous in a very "could anyone but a KarJenner pull this look off?" kind of way. Kylie paired the dramatic dress with strappy white satin heels, minimal jewelry, and a simple low ponytail because with a dress like that, you don't need a lot of accessories.

"The drama," she appropriately captioned the photo.

The first pic was taken inside, on a luxurious white staircase. Because Kylie is nothing if not thorough in documenting her fashion journey for future generations, she also shared a second post with a small gallery of outdoor shots, in which she poses in front of the white, vintage Rolls Royce Travis Scott gave her for her 21st birthday.