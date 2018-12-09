Like mother, like adorable infant daughter. Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, are twinning in a big way this weekend. The mother and daughter are jetting off to an undisclosed, snowy locale for a cozy family vacation.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul took to Instagram to share several shots of her and her mini-me ahead of the trip. In the pictures, Kylie and Stormi pose in front of their private jet and look every bit the mother and daughter in love (which, you know, is easy, since they are exactly that).

The cutest thing about the pictures? Kylie and Stormi are wearing almost identical outfits in them. Mother and daughter both wear grey sweatsuits and white sneakers, accessorized with winter weather-friendly beanies. This is actually the one difference in their looks—Kylie wears a red hat, while Stormi wears a matching style in pink.

In one of the shots, Kylie leans over Stormi and smothers her (figuratively, of course) in love and kisses. Stormi doesn't look as excited about the love fest as you might expect, but Kylie assured fans that she loves the love.

"She loves my kisses I promise," she captioned the slideshow post.

In the first post from the set, fans get the best look at the twinning ensembles. This photo was captioned only in heart emojis, which pretty much sums it up.



Kylie also shared a cute snap of Stormi on the plane, wearing a pale pink, fur-lined snowsuit.

Finally, Kylie revealed that her BFF, Jordyn Woods, is also on the trip.

Hopefully this means LOT more pictures are coming from this trip.