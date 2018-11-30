If you haven't heard: Travis Scott is currently on tour promoting his latest album Astroworld, complete with indoor roller coaster and ferris wheel props. (He just had a show this week at Madison Square Garden in NYC.) Since being on tour takes you away from your family, Kylie Jenner has come along for the ride and even brought their baby girl, Stormi, too.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

On Thursday, Jenner appeared to be doing her own thing while out and about in the city. The 21-year-old didn't wear a coat despite the east coast chills. Instead, she stayed warm in a thick denim jumpsuit by IRO and paired it with snakeskin booties and a shearling-covered Dior saddlebag. Now I've been searching for a denim jumpsuit for quite awhile (I have this & Other Stories one on my wishlist), so when I saw Jenner's one piece, I immediately loved it. It wasn't baggy and it hugged her in all the right places.





Getty Images Gotham

Getty Images Gotham

Shop her exact one here:

IRO Legend Jumpsuit shopbop.com $1,085.00 SHOP IT

Kylie loved it so much she even shared a close-up snap of it on Instagram.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Of course, I don't have $1,085 laying around for a denim jumpsuit [insert crying emoji] but I wish I did. So to recreate her look, I found similar, more affordable, options for all of us to shop.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter. SUBSCRIBE HERE